Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

    Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic will have his visa reinstated in time for Australian Open 2023 with immigration minister, Andrew Giles, set to 'overturn his three-year ban'.

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as 9-time champion gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among Novak Djokovic fans, the former World No.1 will have his visa to travel to Australia reinstated in time for 2023's first Grand Slam with the country's immigration minister, Andrew Giles, set to 'overturn his three-year-ban'.

    In January 2022, the then-coalition government cancelled the Serbian legend's visa on the grounds that a recent diagnosis of Covid-19 did not warrant an exception to Australia's requirement that visitors be vaccinated.

    Also read: 'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

    Although the federal court gave Djokovic a temporary relief, Australia's then immigration minister, Alex Hawke, cancelled the 21-time Grand Slam winner's visa on the basis that the unvaccinated player's presence in the country might risk 'civil unrest' as he is 'perceived by some as a talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment'.

    Just days before the tournament, Djokovic, who was eyeing his 10th Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam win, lost a second federal court case that led to his deportation.

    Since then, Australia has overturned its demand that tourists be vaccinated. The minister must be persuaded that there are compelling reasons to allow someone whose visa had previously been revoked to return in order to lift the three-year prohibition.

    Also read: 'Hard to see this day': Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt tribute to retiring Roger Federer

    After winning his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday night, Djokovic told reporters he hadn't heard "nothing official yet" from the Australian government.

    "We are waiting," the Serbian said. "They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now."

    Earlier, the director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, expressed optimism that Djokovic would be allowed into Australia to compete in next year's tournament. 

    "There's a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing," Tiley said.

    "I don't think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone. But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time that they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak. That's entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing.
    "He loves Australia and it's where he's had the best success but the timing [on any announcement] is up to somebody else and we'll just play that one by ear," he added.

    "He understands the circumstances and everything but he's got to work it out with the federal government. I'm confident they'll reach some arrangement and hopefully it's positive," Tiley concluded.

    Also read: How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

    Meanwhile, Djokovic fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the news of their favourite tennis star's return to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2023. Here's a look at what they said on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Erling Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here is what Manchester City fans want him to do-ayh

    Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love snt

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love?

    IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests

    football Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview: Glazers don't care about the club-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview: 'Glazers don't care about Manchester United'

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony

    Recent Stories

    Erling Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here is what Manchester City fans want him to do-ayh

    Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras 120W fast charging report gcw

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras, 120W fast charging

    Former CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive Interview EWS reservation verdict, collegium system and more

    Ex-CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive: 'Went by my conscience in verdict on EWS reservation'

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav AJR

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav

    Get clear and glowing skin with the help of these homemade face packs sur

    Get clear and glowing skin with the help of these homemade face packs

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon