Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic will have his visa reinstated in time for Australian Open 2023 with immigration minister, Andrew Giles, set to 'overturn his three-year ban'.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Novak Djokovic fans, the former World No.1 will have his visa to travel to Australia reinstated in time for 2023's first Grand Slam with the country's immigration minister, Andrew Giles, set to 'overturn his three-year-ban'.

In January 2022, the then-coalition government cancelled the Serbian legend's visa on the grounds that a recent diagnosis of Covid-19 did not warrant an exception to Australia's requirement that visitors be vaccinated.

Also read: 'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

Although the federal court gave Djokovic a temporary relief, Australia's then immigration minister, Alex Hawke, cancelled the 21-time Grand Slam winner's visa on the basis that the unvaccinated player's presence in the country might risk 'civil unrest' as he is 'perceived by some as a talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment'.

Just days before the tournament, Djokovic, who was eyeing his 10th Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam win, lost a second federal court case that led to his deportation.

Since then, Australia has overturned its demand that tourists be vaccinated. The minister must be persuaded that there are compelling reasons to allow someone whose visa had previously been revoked to return in order to lift the three-year prohibition.

Also read: 'Hard to see this day': Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt tribute to retiring Roger Federer

After winning his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday night, Djokovic told reporters he hadn't heard "nothing official yet" from the Australian government.

"We are waiting," the Serbian said. "They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now."

Earlier, the director of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, expressed optimism that Djokovic would be allowed into Australia to compete in next year's tournament.

"There's a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing," Tiley said.

"I don't think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone. But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time that they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak. That's entirely up to the Australian government. I know Novak wants to come and play and to get back to competing.

"He loves Australia and it's where he's had the best success but the timing [on any announcement] is up to somebody else and we'll just play that one by ear," he added.

"He understands the circumstances and everything but he's got to work it out with the federal government. I'm confident they'll reach some arrangement and hopefully it's positive," Tiley concluded.

Also read: How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

Meanwhile, Djokovic fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the news of their favourite tennis star's return to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2023. Here's a look at what they said on Twitter: