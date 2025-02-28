West Bengal Weather ALERT: Rain, snowfall expected in THESE areas, South Bengal braces for warm and dry days

Rain and snowfall will continue in the mountainous districts of North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail in South Bengal, and the temperature will gradually increase. The temperature may increase significantly from the beginning of March.

Rain and snowfall are predicted in the hilly districts of North Bengal from Thursday. Dry weather will prevail in the districts of South Bengal. The temperature will rise every day.

Light rain and snowfall were already predicted in North Bengal. The amount of rain will increase today, Friday. Rain will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

There is no possibility of rain in South Bengal until Sunday. The south will remain dry. There will be a slight fog effect this morning, especially in South 24 Parganas.

The temperature will increase in the districts of South Bengal from today. The temperature may increase by 3 to 5 degrees from the beginning of March.

People of the state will be troubled by the heat from the beginning of March. Even this week, the temperature will be a minimum of 25 degrees.

