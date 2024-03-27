Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Novak Djokovic ends coaching partnership with Goran Ivanisevic after five years

    Tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic, has announced the conclusion of his coaching collaboration with Goran Ivanisevic, spanning five years.

    Tennis Novak Djokovic ends coaching partnership with Goran Ivanisevic after five years osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic announced on Wednesday that he and Goran Ivanisevic will be parting ways after a five-year collaboration marked by both triumphs and challenges.

    Their partnership, which began before the 2019 Wimbledon, saw Djokovic, the world number one in tennis, enlist the expertise of Croatia's 2001 Wimbledon champion as a member of his coaching team. Despite acknowledging occasional on-court chemistry fluctuations, the collaboration bore significant fruit, yielding an impressive tally of 12 Grand Slam victories. However, Djokovic's recent performance, notably his defeat in the Australian Open semi-finals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, followed by a loss to Luca Nardi in Indian Wells, prompted the decision to terminate their professional relationship.

    Taking to Instagram, Djokovic shared a bittersweet message, expressing gratitude for their partnership and highlighting the enduring friendship they cultivated, even referencing their friendly competition in online gaming. Djokovic credited Ivanisevic not only for his tennis expertise but also for infusing the partnership with laughter, fun, and a competitive edge.

    Reflecting on the inception of their collaboration in 2018, Djokovic recalled the decision to bring Ivanisevic on board to enhance their serve game. Their joint efforts resulted not only in serve improvements but also in numerous achievements, including year-end number one rankings and an impressive collection of Grand Slam titles.

    In bidding farewell to Ivanisevic, Djokovic conveyed appreciation for the significant contributions his former coach made to their shared successes, emphasising the enduring bond forged beyond the tennis court.

    Also Read: Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club osf

    Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club

    cricket Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together? osf

    Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together?

    cricket IPL 2024: Pant aims to shed rust as Delhi Capitals target first win against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Pant aims to shed rust as Delhi Capitals target first win against Rajasthan Royals

    cricket IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary anticipates a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai osf

    IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary anticipates a louder reception of boos for Hardik Pandya in Mumbai

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule

    Recent Stories

    BRO BIG achievement: Connectivity established on third all weather road to Ladakh

    BRO's BIG achievement: Connectivity established on third all weather road to Ladakh

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: No interim relief for Delhi CM, matter to be heard on April 3 AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: No interim relief for Delhi CM, matter to be heard on April 3

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengal Congress accuses Yusuf Pathan of violating Model Code of Conduct; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengal Congress accuses Yusuf Pathan of violating MCC; check details

    Vivo to Tata: IPL title sponsorship costs over the years RKK

    Vivo to Tata: IPL title sponsorship costs over the years

    Forensic probe begins as Pakistan to DNA Test suicide bomber in fatal attack on 5 Chinese nationals avv

    Forensic probe begins as Pakistan to DNA Test suicide bomber in fatal attack on 5 Chinese nationals

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon