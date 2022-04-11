Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: 'Optimistic' Djokovic reveals his inspiration for clay-court season

    Novak Djokovic begins his clay-court campaign against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which starts on Monday.

    Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic has hit the headlines this year for all the wrong reasons. It started with the Australian Open 2022 deportation drama, which was followed by a BBC interview where World No.1 admitted he is willing to let go of participating in upcoming Grand Slams over choosing to take the Covid-19 jab. 

    The Serb also lost his number one ranking to Daniil Medvedev for a brief period before going up again after the Russian failed to reach the semi-final of the Miami Open. Regardless, all eyes will be on Djokovic, who will be seen back in clay-court action at the Monte-Carlo Masters that begins on Monday.

    Ahead of the tournament, the 20-time Grand Slam champion opened up about how he plans to use the challenging experiences he has endured this year for being unvaccinated against Covid-19 as fuel for the rest of the season. Djokovic also revealed a moment from his past that he will look back at for inspiration for Monte-Carlo Masters as well as next month's French Open.

    "I try to be optimistic in life and consider myself a very optimistic, positive person. I take lessons available in every experience, particularly in something as large as what happened in January," Djokovic told reporters.

    "Once I start playing matches... I will obviously have to deal with everything that probably has been dormant inside and is maybe waiting to come out. I don't feel it has left huge scars that I'm unable to train or participate in tournaments or live my life... far from that," the Serbian added.

    "But it has been a challenging few months and something I never experienced before. So I will try to use that as fuel for what's coming up," the 34-year-old stated.

    Djokovic, who has only played three matches this year – all in Dubai – said he missed competing. "The last four, five months have been really challenging for me mentally and emotionally, but here I am. I try to leave all of that behind and move on," he said.

    "My Roland Garros win last year is still fresh in my memory, so I try to use that as inspiration to kickstart the clay-court season in the best possible way," Djokovic revealed.

    "I intend to play the full clay-court season according to my schedule of the previous years. I understand I probably won't be at my best, particularly at the beginning of this week, so I'm testing my engine, so to say, and building my game," World No.1 concluded.

