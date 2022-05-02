Madrid Open: Here's why Rafael Nadal should consider a career in Hollywood

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal and Madrid Open defending champion Alexander Zverev practiced together at the La Caja Magica on Monday; video of their session has now gone viral on social media.

Rafael Nadal fans are gearing up to see the 'King of Clay' in action at the Madrid Open, having missed their favourite star in action owing to a rib injury for six weeks. If you're a Rafa fan, we'd like to ask you - have you ever thought the Spaniard should consider a career in acting? If not, this video will change your mind!

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the five-time Madrid Open champion was seen hitting the practice court along with defending champion Alexander Zverev. During their session, Nadal was seen fooling around after a point as he tried to express his unhappiness before breaking into a smile and exchanging pleasantries with Zverev.

Also read: Madrid Open: Nadal, Zverev practice together ahead of face-off among clay's 'Big 5'

The Spanish ace's expressions appeared to be an attempt at imitating Zverev, who is known for his antics on the court. The German was booted out of the Mexico Open in February for attacking the umpire's chair with his racket. Interestingly, Nadal went on to clinch the title at Acapulco.

Take a look at the video below:

The 35-year-old returns to action after recovering from a stress fracture in the ribs that he sustained during the Indian Wells. Nadal missed Monte-Carlo and Barcelona Open and will hope to regain match fitness ahead of the French Open, which the Spaniard would want to clinch for a record 14th time.

Currently, Nadal is 1965 ranking points behind World No.1 Novak Djokovic. The Spanish ace is defending 2180 points on the claycourt this season and will hope to make the most at Madrid and Rome before heading to Roland Garros.

Nadal will start his claycourt season in the second round of the Madrid Open against either Alexander Bublik or Miomir Kecmanovic on Tuesday.

Also read: Will Carlos Alcaraz be the next Rafael Nadal? Here's what the Spanish duo think