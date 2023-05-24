Tennis legend Serena Williams shares pregnancy news with daughter Olympia in adorable video (WATCH)

American tennis ace Serena Williams, who revealed she is pregnant with her second child on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month, documented the moment she told Olympia, five, the happy news.

In an adorable YouTube video that Serena Williams uploaded to her channel on Tuesday, the American tennis legend informed her 5-year-old daughter that she will become a big sister. The 41-year-old, who announced earlier this month that she is expecting her second child on the Met Gala red carpet, captured the moment she informed Olympia the good news.

Serena Williams began the video, dubbed "Olympia's Surprise," by displaying the camera a close-up of a positive pregnancy test and expressing how "super happy" she was.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video

When Olympia labelled Serena "fat" and expressed her stress over her weight gain, she did not yet know that Serena was pregnant, the tennis ace recounted an amusing anecdote to the camera.

Later in the video, the athlete's husband Alexis Ohanian joined her as they informed the young girl of the good news. The young girl was ecstatic and started running and yelling in delight.

Serena began the video by chatting to the camera in vlog fashion while wearing a Gucci jumper and blazer.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat, and then she got really like stressed out," Serena Williams told the camera.

"She was like 'Mommy, you're fat,'" the tennis legend shared while mimicking Olympia's distraught voice.

"I tried not to take it personal, 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, 'uhh, am I?' I'm really, really excited to see her reaction," she added.

The family was seated on the couch in the following scene, Olympia looking gorgeous in her flowered pyjamas as she sat between her parents.

WATCH how Olympia reacted upon learning Serena Williams is expecting a second child:

In the video, Serena Williams also revealed the process of getting ready for the Met Gala, where she would officially debut her baby bump. She showcases a variety of different jewels and accessories and talks about wearing Gucci for the event.

The end of the video showed the couple on the red carpet, with Serena stating, "I think it went well. We walked the red carpet. We made the announcement. And most of all, we had a blast."

Serena flaunted her growing belly on the red carpet while wearing a beautiful black outfit that accentuated her figure. It had dramatic sheer pleated sleeves that draped around her arms and an angular rhinestone trim on the hem.

Serena Williams covered her cleavage with several thick strands of pearls wrapped over her neck, but her dress had a plunging bedazzled neckline that revealed it.

'And now, it's time to party,' Serena said as she displayed her after-party ensemble, which included a black little skirt and a white jacket.

The co-founder of Reddit and Williams have been married since 2017.