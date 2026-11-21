Darren Lehmann denies knowing about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, apologizing for the team's culture. He responds to new claims by Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja, maintaining his version of events has not changed since the incident.

Darren Lehmann Addresses Renewed Sandpaper Gate Claims From 2018

Sydney [Australia], November 21 (ANI): Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has reiterated his stance about not knowing about the use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, while admitting that the team's attempts to generate reverse swing had gone too far and apologising for his role in the team's culture at the time, according to ABC News.

The 2018 ball-tampering controversy has resurfaced after former Australia batter Usman Khawaja made several revelations about the scandal in South Africa in his autobiography, Sabr. In the book, Khawaja claimed that everyone in the squad knew about the use of sandpaper. Australia captain Pat Cummins later dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" during a press conference.

Following Cummins' remarks, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper by television cameras during the 2018 South Africa tour, ignited the controversy further with a tell-all column published in The West Australian on Wednesday. In his 4,000-word column, Bancroft challenged the bowling group's claims that they did not know about the sandpaper use. He recounted a discussion during the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test, claiming that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present when David Warner allegedly suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

Speaking on ABC Radio ahead of Australia's T20 match against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Lehmann said his account of the events had not changed. Lehmann had previously denied having any knowledge of the use of sandpaper. "I haven't changed my views from what happened in 2018. It was a dark time, and we got a lot of things wrong, but my version still stays the same. It was just a bad time. We all made mistakes," he said as quoted by the ABC News

Responding to Bancroft's account of a conversation in which Warner allegedly raised the prospect of using sandpaper on the ball, Lehmann said he could not recall being present during such a discussion. "I can't remember being present in that conversation. But again, it is eight and a half years ago; you'll have to ask those people. That's the issue, I have my version, and that's where I stand," he said.

Bancroft's statement also referred to Lehmann speaking to squad member Peter Handscomb over a walkie-talkie and asking him to tell Bancroft to remove the sandpaper from the field. However, Lehmann maintained that he became aware of the sandpaper only after watching television footage of Bancroft hiding it.

Lehmann also rejected suggestions that he had deliberately avoided asking players about their methods of tampering with the ball during the tour. He explained that attempts to generate reverse swing through roughing up the ball had been part of cricket for a long time, but said the team had crossed a line in 2018. "With reverse swing, you throw it into the dirt, you rough up one side of the ball, you might pick at it; that's been happening for 100 years. For me, I didn't know, but you're always ball tampering to try and get the reverse swing happening, but you never go to that extent. In 2018, it went too far, and I'm [responsible] for that as the coach," he said.

Lehmann said the scandal cost him what he described as "the best job in the world" and apologised for his role in the episode. He revealed that the fallout had taken a severe toll on his mental well-being, pushing him into a "really dark place". "People said I didn't lose anything. I actually lost the best job in the world, and I'm sorry for that, and I'm sorry for what happened. That's all I can say to the general public. I went to a really dark place. I went to as dark a place as you can think about. It took me probably three to four years to actually get back to some sort of normality. I'm not going back to that dark place. I'm trying to move forward. I'm not going back. There's things I remember and not remember. It is eight and a half years ago, it was a traumatic time. I don't want to go back to that dark place, and I hope no one does. I feel for everyone and their families," he added.

He acknowledged that the team's environment at the time was focused on winning at all costs and that the series had been volatile. "You're always trying to get the ball moving anywhere, in any Test match, whether it's normal or reverse. It was an ugly series, that's what I do know. A lot of people suffered and paid the price. I just remember how volatile that series was … and we certainly could've handled it better," he said.

Lehmann also said he could not recall whether any meetings had been held in which players raised concerns about the use of sandpaper, adding that he was not aware of every conversation or meeting involving the team. "Everyone talks about meetings at the moment; there [were] a whole heap of different meetings. There are conversations going on and some people are privy to them and some people are not. I'm not privy to every conversation or meeting. So a lot of different conversations happen all the time, different meetings, not altogether, that's how it is," he said.

On the denials made by Australia's bowling quartet at the time—Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon—Lehmann said he had no evidence to support their claims but trusted the bowlers. "I trust the bowlers. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” he said. (ANI)