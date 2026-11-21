AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defended Mohammed Siraj following his exclusion from the New Zealand Test squad, dismissing allegations of religious discrimination and praising the pacer's resilience, hard work, and commitment to the Indian team.

Asaduddin Owaisi Defends Mohammed Siraj Amid Exclusion Controversy

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asserted that it was not "easy to suppress or sideline" Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, amid a political row over his exclusion from the New Zealand Test. The Hyderabad MP highlighted the cricketer's humble beginnings and how he carved a space in the Indian Team due to his hardwork.

Reacting to Congress MP Imran Masood's allegations of discrimination over Siraj's omission, Owaisi said the Hyderabad-born cricketer had overcome several hardships to establish himself in Indian cricket. "He (Mohammed Siraj) hails from a poor family in Hyderabad—he is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver. He has worked incredibly hard. The world may not be aware of the sacrifices he has made or the hardships he has endured; yet, through his own hard work, perseverance, and sheer willpower, he has gone on to play several Test matches for the Indian cricket team, claiming 144 Test wickets. Siraj’s greatest strength is his willpower; it is not easy to suppress him or keep him sidelined. Siraj will make a comeback,” he said.

“In the five-Test series against England, he played all five matches, bowling 1,113 balls as a fast bowler, and emerged as the leading wicket-taker. He is a true fighter. Furthermore, his character and simplicity are exemplary. I am confident that Siraj will make a comeback, continue to serve the Indian cricket team for a long time, and help the side achieve even greater success," he added.

Owaisi’s remarks come amid questions being raised over India's selection decisions after Siraj, the team's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle with 43 wickets in 11 matches, failed to find a place in the playing 11 for the first Test against New Zealand. Masood had alleged discrimination against Siraj, claiming that his name was the reason behind his exclusion. "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," he told ANI on Friday.

After alleging discrimination over Siraj's omission from India's Test squad, Imran Masood, on Saturday, also brought Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan into the discussion, questioning the selection process and insisting that players should be picked purely on merit and performance, irrespective of where they come from. "There’s Mohammed Shami, there’s Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn’t matter where they come from," Masood told ANI on Saturday.

Weighing in on Masood’s comments, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel urged people not to create an "atmosphere of hate and division". “In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together. So I doubt because I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. So let's keep this away. I would want to say that let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country," she told ANI.