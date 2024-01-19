Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev triumphs in late-night battle against Emil Ruusuvuori

    Russian tennis sensation Daniil Medvedev stages a stunning comeback in an Australian Open second-round match against Emil Ruusuvuori, securing victory in a marathon that concluded at 3:40 am.

    Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev triumphs in late-night battle against Emil Ruusuvuori
    Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev expressed gratitude to the dedicated Australian Open spectators, acknowledging their strength and loyalty after a hard-fought victory that concluded at 3:40 am on Friday. The world number three, facing Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, triumphed from two sets down with a final score of 3-6, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), 6-0 in a marathon four hours and 23 minutes on the chilly Rod Laver Arena. Despite tournament organizers extending the schedule this year to avoid late-night finishes, the second-round match extended well into the early hours.

    In a post-match address to the remaining spectators, bundled up against the cold, Medvedev shared his appreciation, stating, "This one is going for sure to stay in my memory." He candidly admitted, "Honestly guys, I would not be here... If I would be a tennis fan at 1:00 am, I would be like 'OK, let's go home, we're going to catch the end of the match on the TV. We're going to watch 30 minutes and then go to bed,' so I guess thanks guys, you are strong."

    Medvedev acknowledged the challenges of waiting to play the match, especially after the preceding women's match between Anna Blinkova and third-seeded Elena Rybakina, which included a lengthy 22-20 tie-break. The two-time runner-up described the tie-break as the toughest part of the match and highlighted the difficulty of managing the unpredictable timing in tennis.

    Looking ahead to the third round against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev reflected on the physical and mental toughness required to navigate such demanding circumstances. Despite expressing a hope to get to bed by 6:30 am, he acknowledged the necessity of fitting in time with his physio.

    The Australian Open organisers' decision to extend the event to 15 days aimed to mitigate late-night finishes, addressing concerns raised by past instances such as Andy Murray's match ending at 4:05 am in the 2023 tournament. Murray had humorously questioned the timing during his memorable five-set victory, asking, "Why are we playing at 3:00 am?"

    Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Unseeded Anna Blinkova stuns world no. 3 Elena Rybakina in round 2 encounter (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
