Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    German tennis star Alexander Zverev faces legal consequences in alleged assault case

    German tennis sensation Alexander Zverev finds himself in a legal battle as a Berlin court imposes a substantial fine in connection with an alleged assault that occurred over three years ago.

    Tennis German Tennis star Alexander Zverev faces legal consequences in alleged assault case osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    German tennis star Alexander Zverev has been slapped with a 450,000 euro fine (equivalent to $475,300) by a Berlin court for the alleged assault of a woman during an argument that took place in the German capital more than three years ago. A judicial spokeswoman confirmed this development on Tuesday. Zverev, the former world number two, is contesting the fine and has officially "lodged an objection," as reported by a spokesperson for the Berlin courts. It's important to note that Zverev is considered innocent until a final ruling is reached.

    Alexander Zverev has been issued a penalty order for bodily harm against his former girlfriend and fines totalling €450,000 by a German court.

    Zverev has objected to the penalty order, meaning it will likely go to public trial. https://t.co/9kKI8o0cdv

    — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) October 31, 2023

    The Tiergarten district court is set to revisit the case and "hear from those involved in the proceedings once more," with the likelihood of scheduling a hearing in the near future. The alleged victim has joined the proceedings as a co-complainant, according to the spokeswoman.

    In a statement, Zverev's legal team vehemently denied the accusations, identifying the woman as Brenda Patea, the tennis player's former girlfriend. They pointed out that the allegations made by Patea, which serve as the basis for the penalty order, have already been contradicted by a forensic medical report.

    It's worth noting that in January, the ATP, the organization overseeing the men's tennis tour, closed an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse involving a female tennis player, citing insufficient evidence. The investigation had been initiated in October 2021 following allegations made by Zverev's former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

    As of now, Zverev is actively participating in the ATP Paris Masters and secured a victory in his first-round match against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Tuesday.

    Also Read: 'Haaland robbed': Fans fume after Argentina hero Lionel Messi beats Man City star to win 8th Ballon d'Or

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Marcus Stoinis' dietary dedication: Personal Indian chef recommended by KL Rahul, keto diet fuel WC journey snt

    Marcus Stoinis' dietary dedication: Personal Indian chef recommended by KL Rahul, keto diet fuel WC journey

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI says there will not be any fireworks display in Mumbai

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI says there will not be any fireworks display in Mumbai matches

    Didnt think I'd score so many hundreds and runs: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record snt

    Didn't think I'd score so many hundreds and runs: Virat Kohli on verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record

    Well paid Pakistan Babar Azam's team trolled despite eliminating Bangladesh; meme fest erupts after WC win snt

    'Well paid Pakistan': Babar Azam's team trolled despite eliminating Bangladesh; meme fest erupts after WC win

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's sorrowful form comes to an end in the City of Joy, register 1st win in 4 games avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's sorrowful form comes to an end in the City of Joy, register 1st win in 4 games

    Recent Stories

    Khajuraho to Orchha: 7 historical places in Madhya Pradesh ATG

    Khajuraho to Orchha: 7 historical places in Madhya Pradesh

    THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston became 'teary eyed' at idea of losing 'FRIENDS' co-star Matthew Perry vma

    THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston became 'teary eyed' at idea of losing 'FRIENDS' co-star Matthew Perry

    Marcus Stoinis' dietary dedication: Personal Indian chef recommended by KL Rahul, keto diet fuel WC journey snt

    Marcus Stoinis' dietary dedication: Personal Indian chef recommended by KL Rahul, keto diet fuel WC journey

    Jawan to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 9 best films of Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Jawan to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 9 best films of Shah Rukh Khan

    Is there a George Soros link to Apple security alert on Opposition MPs iPhone?

    Is there a George Soros link to Apple security alerts on Opposition MPs' iPhones?

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon