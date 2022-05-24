French Open: Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022

Daniil Medvedev got his French Open campaign off to a winning start in what was just his second match since March after undergoing hernia surgery.

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev kick-started his French Open 2022 campaign with a win in what was just his second match since March after undergoing hernia surgery. On Tuesday, the Russian notched his maiden clay-court win of the year with a quickfire 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Facundo Bagnis at Roland Garros.

It was a comfortable opening for the second seed in Paris as Medvedev attempts to settle on the clay this year after missing the bulk of the European spring schedule on the surface due to his surgery.

The 26-year-old was playing just the second match of his comeback from a hernia procedure after losing to Richard Gasquet on his return at the Geneva ATP 250 last week.

Medvedev is chasing Novak Djokovic's top spot this fortnight, with the world number one defending 2,000 ranking points as the reigning champion.

Although an immediate exchange of breaks on Court Suzanne Lenglen suggested a potentially intriguing encounter, it proved to be smooth sailing for the Russian against the World No. 103 Bagnis.

The Argentine appeared to be struggling physically, but Medvedev will be pleased with his clinical performance. The World No. 2 struck 35 winners and broke the Bagnis serve eight times in a routine one-hour, 38-minute win.

Medvedev had not won a match at Roland Garros in four attempts before his 2021 quarter-final run, which included victories over Reilly Opelka and Cristian Garin before ending with defeat to eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. He has reached the final at three of the past six Grand Slams and picked up a maiden title at the 2021 US Open.

The Russian, who will miss this year's Wimbledon, will face either Ricardas Berankis or Laslo Djere in the second round at the Roland Garros.