Jannik Sinner overcame a third-set deficit to defeat Arthur Rinderknech in the French Open first round. This victory marks another step in his return after a three-month suspension, following his impressive run to the Italian Open final.

World number one Jannik Sinner showed his battling qualities to progress through the first round of the French Open on Monday with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over home hope Arthur Rinderknech.

The 23-year-old Italian displayed some signs of rustiness but still secured victory in two hours and 15 minutes in just his seventh match back since returning from a three-month doping suspension.

Sinner made his comeback at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing in straight sets to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner received warm reception at Court Philippe-Chatrier

After receiving a warm reception in Rome on his return from suspension, Sinner was also cheered by the Parisian crowd when his name was announced. However, once play began on Court Philippe Chatrier, the majority home support vocally backed Frenchman Rinderknech.

Sinner silenced the stadium by clinically converting two of the three break points he created in the first two sets to take control of the match.

The three-time Grand Slam winner appeared to be cruising until world number 75 Rinderknech ignited the atmosphere by racing into a 4-0 lead in the third set. But Sinner showed his sang-froid to wipe out the double break, level the set at 5-5, and then win the next two games to seal his place in the second round.

"He (Rinderknech) played very well in the third set and... I knew if it got to 5-0 it's going to be very difficult," said Sinner, reflecting on his comeback in the decisive set.

Sinner on Richard Gasquet in the 2nd round

Sinner will next face retiring French tennis icon Richard Gasquet, after the 38-year-old earlier defeated compatriot Terence Atmane in four sets.

"Of course the next match is going to be very special," added Sinner during his on-court interview. "I know you're going to support him (Gasquet), it's OK, I know that... I'm just happy to share a court with him."