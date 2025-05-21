Jannik Sinner vs Iga Swiatek: A tale of two contrasting doping cases in tennis
Two tennis players, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, faced doping suspensions, but their cases unfolded differently, raising questions about transparency and fairness. While Sinner's suspension was quickly lifted, Swiatek's case took longer to resolve.
Two different doping cases in tennis
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek have been in the spotlight over the last one year after news broke out of them being testing positive for the banned substance. Subsequently, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) handed both players provisional suspensions, their outcomes and aftermath of their cases unravelled in different ways.
Swiatek received one suspension in November 2024 following a positive test for banned substance trimetazidine. The Pole served her provisional ban from playing competitive tennis from September 22 to October 4, missing three tournaments during this period. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, served a three-month suspension from February to May and made his comeback to the recently concluded Italian Open.
Over the last one year, the tennis world witnessed two doping suspensions that sparked intense debate over transparency, fairness, and the mental toll such episodes can have on elite athletes.
Doping suspensions of young tennis stars
In Jannik Sinner’s case, the Italian star was tested positive for Clostebol in March last year and was suspended on April 4 before it was lifted the next day after successfully arguing that drug inadvertently entered his body, placing blame on his former physiotherapist for applying spray containing Clostebol to treat his cut finger. The revocation of his suspension a day after raised eyebrows across the tennis world, many questioning the speed and transparency of the process.
Iga Swiatek’s case was totally different compared to Jannik Sinner’s case. The Polish tennis star was tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine on September 22 and had to wait 22 days for her appeal to succeed. In November 2024, it was revealed that Swiatek’s positive result for trimetazidine was of contamination of permissible sleep melatonin, and yet the extended period of delay led to public confusion and emotional distress for a player, who had to wait for almost a month to clear her name, while she cited ‘personal reasons’ and ‘fatigue’ as reasons of his absence from the tour.
Impact on performances
After Jannik Sinner tested positive for a banned substance in March, the former World No.1 played the Miami Open and immediately won the title. Since then, the 23-year-old has won six titles, including the US Open and Davis Cup. At the US Open last year, Jannik Sinner was constantly in the spotlight due to his doping controversy and escape from the ban. However, he was completely unfazed by the criticism as he went on to win his second Grand Slam title. After serving a three-months ban, Sinner’s performance was unaffected as he reached the final of the Italian Open, where he lost to Spanish star Carlos Alacaraz.
In Iga Swiatek’s case, the Pole failed to win a single title in 13 tournaments she participated in since testing positive trimetazidine in August last year and fell from World No.1 to World No.5, and was emotionally drained. Before being tested positive for banned substances, Swiatek won six titles, including a French Open title.
Difference in doping cases
One of the key differences between two doping cases is the timing and communication. In Jannik Sinner’s case, the Italian tennis star managed to resolve the matter in 24 by successfully arguing that he had consumed the Clostebol inadvertently. It was reported that WADA sought up to two years ban for Jannik Sinner from ATP tour, but they had an off-court settlement with him after accepting that the Italian player had unknowingly taken the banned substance. Sinner was firm on his stance throughout the process and maintained transparency with the media.
Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, Pole’s case was handled behind closed doors throughout the 22-day suspension, forcing to hide the truth. One of the criticisms around two doping cases is how the public and media were kept in the dark and this did not do any favours to Iga. She expressed her disappointment to have missed the tournaments while serving suspension from September to October, which was not publicly announced until November.
Emotional support system
When it comes to team support, one name that comes in between Iga Swiatek’s doping case is her psychologist Daria Abramowicz. Abramowicz has been part of Iga Swiatek’s team since the player was just 17, and she’s a rare figure in the tennis world. The 3-year-old travels full-time with an athlete and even sits in her player box during matches.
Over time, the bond between Iga and Abramowicz has grown to look more like a close friendship than a typical psychologist-client relationship. And now, some began to raise questions whether Abramowicz is still the right person to support Swiatek, especially during such a difficult phase in her career.