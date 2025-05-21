Image Credit : Getty

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek have been in the spotlight over the last one year after news broke out of them being testing positive for the banned substance. Subsequently, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) handed both players provisional suspensions, their outcomes and aftermath of their cases unravelled in different ways.

Swiatek received one suspension in November 2024 following a positive test for banned substance trimetazidine. The Pole served her provisional ban from playing competitive tennis from September 22 to October 4, missing three tournaments during this period. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, served a three-month suspension from February to May and made his comeback to the recently concluded Italian Open.

Over the last one year, the tennis world witnessed two doping suspensions that sparked intense debate over transparency, fairness, and the mental toll such episodes can have on elite athletes.