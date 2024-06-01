Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Sebastian Korda; Advances to the fourth round with ease

    Carlos Alcaraz showcases his brilliance on clay with a commanding victory over Sebastian Korda, advancing to the fourth round of Roland Garros 2024 and setting up a potential clash with Sinner.

    Tennis French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Sebastian Korda; Advances to the fourth round round with ease osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 3:01 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Roland Garros stating that his formidable right forearm was now pain-free, an injury that had limited him to just one appearance in Madrid during the clay-court season. Yet, the Spaniard admitted to lingering doubts about fully unleashing his powerful strokes early in his return to the French Open.

    The two-time Grand Slam champion largely dispelled any confidence issues in a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Sebastian Korda under a closed roof on Friday night, with a standout moment in the third game of the second set. Tracking down a sharply angled, off-pace cross-court forehand from Korda deep behind the baseline, Alcaraz unleashed a ferocious 109 mph cross-court forehand winner in response, showcasing his full power.

    Breaking serve in that game, Alcaraz eventually found himself in a tie-break, where he sealed the set with a decisive down-the-line forehand blast on set point.

    Alcaraz secured his eighth consecutive appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam tournament after closing out the match in two hours and 39 minutes. He remains on track for a potential semi-final clash with second seed Jannik Sinner, although the road to a ninth Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with his young rival promises to be challenging.

    The 21-year-old now awaits the winner between 15th seed Ben Shelton and 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, with a potential quarter-final showdown against in-form ninth seed and three-time Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas looming.

    Alcaraz repeated his straight-sets victory over Korda in the Roland Garros third round, maintaining his perfect 35-0 record at majors against players ranked outside the Top 20.

    Playing only his seventh tournament of the year and his second since Miami in late March, Alcaraz employed a deep returning position, including on second serves, leading to numerous extended baseline exchanges with Korda. While Korda attempted to dictate play by moving forward early in rallies, his low success rate at the net proved costly, with three failed net approaches resulting in the decisive break in the opening set.

    Alcaraz now prepares for his fourth-round match against either Shelton or Auger-Aliassime, who will resume their rain-interrupted match deep in the first set on Saturday while the Spaniard enjoys a day off.

    Also Read: Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How much money will the champion take home?

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 3:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football French authorities thwart plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    French authorities thwart plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics 2024

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener

    T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies slam Australia in a high-scoring warm-up encounter, match details and more osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies slam Australia in a high-scoring warm-up encounter, match details and more

    New Zealand women's cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from cricket to focus on charitable endeavours osf

    New Zealand women's cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from cricket to focus on charitable endeavours

    cricket 'Best example of nepotism': Azam Khan criticised after flop show against England osf

    'Best example of nepotism': Azam Khan criticised after flop show against England

    Recent Stories

    World Milk Day 2024: Know Date, history, theme, significance ATG

    World Milk Day 2024: Know Date, history, theme, significance

    World Milk Day 2024: 7 top milk producing countries in the world ATG

    World Milk Day 2024: 7 top milk producing countries in the world

    Georgina Rodriguez HOT photos: 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looked SEXY in black outfits osf

    Georgina Rodriguez HOT photos: 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looked SEXY in black outfits

    football Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How much money will the champion take home osf

    Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How much money will the champion take home?

    Football Ahead of Champions League final & Euro 2024, 11 tonnes of fake football jerseys seized in Spain osf

    Ahead of Champions League final & Euro 2024, 11 tonnes of fake football jerseys seized in Spain

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon