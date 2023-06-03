Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2023: Tsitsipas lauds Schwartzman's show; looks forward to face Ofner in 4th round

    Tsitsipas said he has changed his mindset to play with a carefree attitude and not focus on the result, which has helped him overcome various challenges on the court this season.

    French Open 2023: Tsitsipas lauds Schwartzman's show; looks forward to face Ofner in 4th round
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman on Friday. The Geek star said he is getting back to his best by easing the burden on his shoulders and playing without any expectations in this French Open.

    The 24-year-old has played some outstanding tennis over the years but hasn’t been able to win a Grand Slam. Tsitsipas said he has changed his mindset to play with a carefree attitude and not focus on the result, which has helped him overcome various challenges on the court this season.

    “I’ve produced some really good tennis when I’m at a psychological state of ‘nothing matters and I don’t care anymore’. And I just want to play it, I don’t care what the outcome will be,” Tsitsipas told reporters.

    “And (in) moments like this, I have broken back. I’ve suddenly found my rhythm back into the game. I guess there is a lack of expectation, lack of thought... when you’re out there because you’re constantly analysing every decision.

    “When you let go of that, when you - I don’t like using that word because I’ve never really done it in a tennis match - when you kind of ‘tank’, for some players it can be very beneficial and help them play better in a way.”

    Also Read: French Open 2023: 'That's Grand Slam tennis', says Djokovic after gruelling win over Fokina in 3rd round

    Stefanos Tsitsipas was at his lethal best against Diego Schwartzman in his 3rd round match. He smashed 34 winners and also hit an unbelievable backhand winner that got the crowd to its feet.

    “We never practice that, it was a one-off,” he said with a laugh. “It was the very last millisecond when I decided, ‘You know what, forget the net, we don’t need it on that particular occasion.’

    “I saw there was a gap there I could utilise and it just went through. It was a very good, satisfying feeling getting that winner down the line... It felt like hitting a home run.”

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
