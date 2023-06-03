French Open 2023: 'That's Grand Slam tennis', says Djokovic after gruelling win over Fokina in 3rd round

Novak Djokovic didn't get the desired start to the match but came back well and secured a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2023 French Open.

Novak Djokovic is inching closer to a 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open despite not having had a great time on the clay court this season. Following the hard-fought win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Djokovic has advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the 17th in his career.

Novak Djokovic faced a tough challenging in his round 3 match, The world number three didn't get the desired start to the match but came back well and secured a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2023 French Open.

The first two sets lasted nearly three hours and treated the Roland Garros crowd with some entertaining tennis, as both players relentlessly tested each other's defensive skills. This was Djokovic's longest-ever straight-sets win at a Grand Slam, going past his previous record of a 3-hour, 16-minute battle against Juan Del Potro in the 2018 US Open final.

Despite requesting a medical timeout to have his knee retaped in the second set, Djokovic was back at his lethal best in the third set and secured a fourth-round spot at the Roland Garros. The Serbian star has yet to drop a set in the 2023 French Open and looking increasingly confident to win his 23rd career Grand Slam title.

Djokovic will be going up against Jual Pablo Varillas in his round 4 match on Sunday, 4th of June 2023.