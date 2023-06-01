Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2023: Djokovic reveals two reasons for not being nervous on court after win over Fucsovics

    Novak Djokovic overcame a pulsating first-set challenge from Marton Fucsovics before accelerating to an ultimately comfortable 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 second-round victory on Wednesday at the French Open 2023.

    tennis French Open 2023: Djokovic reveals two reasons for not being nervous on court after win over Fucsovics snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    Legendary tennis ace Novak Djokovic overcame Marton Fucsovics' tense first-set challenge before cruising to a facile 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 victory in the second round of the French Open 2023 on Wednesday. 

    On Court Philippe-Chatrier, an energetic Fucsovics stormed back into contention early on, erasing the third seed's 5-2 lead in the second set.

    The 22-time major champion Djokovic engaged in a series of dramatic exchanges with the World No. 83 in Paris under the lights, but the Serbian upped his game to easily win the tie-break. From that point on, Djokovic had a relatively easy time of it, breaking Fucsovics' serve seven times over the course of the second and third sets to secure a two hours, 44 minute triumph. 

    The 36-year-old Djokovic hammered the ball with strength and depth off both wings throughout, which is encouraging as he seeks a record 23rd major victory and to retake the top spot in the Pepperstone ATP Ranking.

    Fucsovics' first-set comeback was mostly due to an outstanding run of returns, not any errors by Djokovic. In the first set, the Hungarian created nine break points, but only one of them was successful because Djokovic frequently stopped him with precise serve at crucial times.

    Also read: French Open 2023: Who is Seyboth Wild, the Brazilian that stunned World No. 2 Medvedev in 1st round?

    Even though he temporarily showed signs of frustration after squandering his early lead, Djokovic maintained his composure and finished the match with more than half (52/99) of the points won on returns. He increased his ATP Head2Head series advantage over Fucsovics to 5-0 with his victory.

    “I think [I was nervous] because it was 7-6 in one-and-a-half hours,” said Djokovic in his post-match press conference when asked about his struggles closing out the first set. “I mean, if I'm not nervous on the court, there are two reasons. [Either] I'm very loose and comfortable and confident, or I don't care much about playing or winning."

    “Nervousness is part of my job, is part of what I do. Sometimes I express it, sometimes I internalise it. At times, you know, I chat with myself. At times I chat with my team. [The] important thing is that whatever happens, that you manage to kind of regroup and go ahead in the right direction," the Serbian added.

    Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 29th-seeded Spanish player who overcame #NextGenATP Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5), will be Djokovic's opponent in the third round of Roland Garros for the 18th consecutive year.

    The two will square off in a repeat of their ATP Masters 1000 second-round encounter in Monte-Carlo from the previous year, when Davidovich Fokina upset the World No. 1 Djokovic in three sets. Davidovich Fokina will draw inspiration from their most recent encounter as he gets ready to face the two-time Roland Garros champion, even though Djokovic currently holds a 2-1 advantage in their overall ATP Head2Head series.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football It's happening! Peter Drury confirms will meet 'hero' Harsha Bhogle during WTC final; sends fans into a tizzy snt

    It's happening! Peter Drury confirms will meet 'hero' Harsha Bhogle during WTC final; sparks massive frenzy

    MS Dhoni will take medical advice for knee injury and decide on surgery: CSK CEO Viswanathan snt

    MS Dhoni will take medical advice for knee injury and decide on surgery: CSK CEO Viswanathan

    SA great Lance Klusener to take over as Tripura cricket operations head on Saturday snt

    SA great Lance Klusener to take over as Tripura cricket operations head on Saturday

    IOC strongly condemns treatment of Indian wrestlers; calls it 'very disturbing' snt

    IOC strongly condemns treatment of Indian wrestlers; calls it 'very disturbing'

    football Lionel Messi's presence in PSG new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused snt

    Lionel Messi's presence in PSG's new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused

    Recent Stories

    Documentary on impact of PM Modi Mann Ki Baat to premiere on June 2 time and live stream details here gcw

    Documentary on impact of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to premiere on June 2; time and live stream details here

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June

    Kerala to hike electricity rate by 19 paise per unit from June 1 anr

    Kerala to hike electricity rate by 19 paise per unit from June 1

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra; read details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra; read details

    Malaika Arora pregnancy rumours: Here's how Arjun Kapoor reacts to media reports RBA

    Malaika Arora pregnancy rumours: Here's how Arjun Kapoor reacts to media reports

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon