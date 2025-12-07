Michael Neser's five-wicket haul skittled England for 241 in their second innings, despite Ben Stokes' fifty. Australia, set a target of 65, reached 33/0 on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test, placing them in a dominant position.

Neser's Fifer Puts Australia in Control

Australia speedster Michael Neser's five-wicket haul has put the hosts in the driver's seat after the end of the second session on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on Sunday.

At the end of ofthe second session on Day 4, Australia were 33/0 in 5 overs while chasing the target of just 65 runs. Openers Travis Head (19*) and Jake Weatherald (10*) unbeaten at the crease.

The second session started with England at 193/6 in 59 overs (second innings) with a 16-run lead. Captain Stokes (36*) and all-rounder Jacks (25*) remained unbeaten at the crease. Australia got the much-needed breakthrough after speedster Michael Neser removed all-rounder Jacks for 41 runs during the 70th over of England's second innings. In the very next over, captain Stokes completed his 36th half-century in Test cricket. Neser continued to take wickets as he removed England's last hope, Stokes, during the 72nd over. Stokes departed after scoring 50 runs off 152 balls. Australia pacers Brendan Doggett removed Gus Atkinson, and Neser completed his five-wicket haul by picking the wicket of Brydon Carse as England were bundled out for 241 in their second innings, setting up a target of 65 runs.

Australia's Chase Begins

While chasing, Australia's openers, Jake and Head, scored quick runs, and the hosts reached 33/0 at dinner on Day 4.

England's Second Innings Collapse

England, who were chasing down the 177-run deficit in the second innings under the day-night conditions, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started things aggressively. They did well to wipe off 48 runs from the deficit in just 7.3 overs. However, the Australian quicks soon found their rhythm as Scott Boland claimed the first wicket, trapping Ben Duckett (15).

The key breakthroughs came later with Michael Neser removing both Ollie Pope (26) and the set opener Zak Crawley (44). While the England batters continued to score at a good run rate, the Aussie quicks kept chipping away at regular intervals. The day ended with the wicket of England wicket-keeper Jaimie Smith (4), who was removed by Starc. Joe Root (15) and Harry Brook (15) fell to Starc and Scott Boland, respectively, marking a key turnaround in the momentum of England's innings. Starc, Neser and Boland ended the day with two wickets each to their names.

First Innings Recap

Earlier, Australia cemented their dominance in the second Ashes Test after they posted 511 on the board in response to England's 334 in the first innings. (ANI)