French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

Following his victory over Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the French Open 2023, Casper Ruud expressed his feeling about reaching the final and highlighted the stark contrast between his career and that of Novak Djokovic.

Following his victory in the French Open 2023 semi-final against Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud shared his thoughts, stating that he didn't consider himself among the top contenders to reach the final when entering the tournament. Ruud secured a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win over Zverev, concluding the match after two hours and nine minutes.

"I didn't come into Roland Garros thinking I was the favourite to reach the final. Not at all. I was going one match at a time. I would obviously love to be back in the final and always thinking I would love to defend this finals spot from last year, and here we are,” said Ruud.

Ruud will now take on Djokovic in the quest for his first Grand Slam title in the 2023 French Open Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 11.

Ruud said is going into the 2023 French Open Final as an underdog, just like he did in last year’s Roland Garros final. Ruud lost the 2022 French Open Final against Nadal in straight sets and will be looking to win his first Grand Slam title on June 11.

“It's going to be tough. Last year was against Rafa, this year against Novak so what do you say? It's two of the toughest players in the history, I'm going to be the underdog, so try to play without feelings, try to enjoy and smile as much as I can,” said Ruud.

Highlighting the contrasting career trajectories between himself and Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud acknowledged Djokovic's pursuit of a 23rd Grand Slam title compared to his own quest for a maiden title.

"Novak is going for his 23rd [Grand Slam title], I am going for my first, it's a big difference but I will give it my all and I hope we can have a good match. It's been two fun weeks in in Paris, and hopefully third time will be the charm for me," Ruud added.