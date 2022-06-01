French Open 2022: Nadal deserved to win, admits Djokovic after quarter-final loss

It was yet another vintage Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic at the Roland Garros. The epic quarter-final clash between two of the greatest tennis stars in the Open era saw the World No.1 and defending French Open champion exit from this year's tournament. The win also saw Nadal book yet another semi-final berth and inch closer to a record-extending 14th title in Paris.

35-year-old Djokovic said he was proud of the fight he put up in the quarter-finals against his great rival Nadal but admitted he lost to a better player. The Serbian conceded an early break to the 13-time French Open winner in each of the first three sets and had two set points in the fourth. But the Spanish ace clinched the four-hour, 12-minute contest in the tiebreaker.

"I gave my best," Djokovic told reporters after his 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) defeat.

"I know I could have played better. I'm proud of fighting and staying till the last shot. I lost to a better player today. Had my chances. Didn't use them. That's it. You know, over four hours' battle, and I have to accept this defeat," the World No.1 added.

In last year's semi-finals at the Roland Garros, Djokovic defeated Nadal before lifting the Musketeers' Cup for the second time in his career.

The 'King of Clay' arrived in Paris this year after two injuries hampered his preparations and came into Tuesday's contest following a tough five-set win against Felix Auger Aliassime. But Nadal struck form on his favourite hunting ground to beat Djokovic in their 59th meeting.

In contrast, the Serbian picked up an ATP 1000 title in Rome before arriving at Roland Garros and had not lost a set in his previous rounds at the clay-court Grand Slam. Djokovic congratulated Nadal for the victory and said he was not surprised by his opponent's physical fitness during the long battle under the lights of Court Philippe Chatrier.

"He was a better player I think in important moments. Started very well. I didn't start so great ... I was gaining momentum as I was coming back in the second set, managed to win the second set, and I thought, 'Okay, I'm back in the game. But then he had another two, three fantastic games at the beginning of the third. He was just able to take his tennis to another level in those, particularly moments at the beginning of all sets, actually, except the fourth," Djokovic said.

"I had my chances. Just one or two shots. Could have taken me into a fifth. Then it's really anybody's match. But again, he showed why he's a great champion. Staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did. Congrats to him and his team. No doubt he deserved it," the World No.1 concluded.

