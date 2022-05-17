Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Nadal eases injury concerns; fires trademark forehands in training session

    13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic.

    Mallorca, First Published May 17, 2022, 8:14 PM IST

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal has moved to ease concerns about his foot injury problems ahead of the French Open 2022, posting a video of himself training in full flow at his academy in Mallorca on Tuesday.

    The 13-time Roland Garros champion had revealed last week that daily training was becoming a challenge and would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his shocking loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

    The 35-year-old, who recently recovered from a rib injury, struggled towards the end of his match against the Canadian as Nadal went down 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the last-16 in Rome.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

    However, easing injury concerns, the world No. 5 looks poised to launch his bid for another Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground. He posted a video of his training session at the Rafa Nadal Academy on his Instagram Story.

    In the video, Nadal is seen sporting a pink sleeveless jersey paired with navy blue shorts as he fires his trademark forehands with as much power as the 'King of Clay' is known to generate in this game. What's encouraging is that the Spanish ace did not seem to be in any discomfort, which will be a huge relief for his fans.

    Here's a look at the clip shared by Nadal on his Instagram story:

    "

    On Monday, the 21-time Grand Slam winner shared a photograph from his practice session on Instagram. "Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy… See you Wednesday, Paris @rolandgarros," the Spaniard wrote, which sparked a chain of reactions from Nadal fans. 

    Read more: 'See you Paris': Despite foot injury, Nadal pumped to clinch 14th French Open crown

    The 21-time Grand Slam champion will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic, only his third career loss at Roland Garros. However, time will tell if the injury will derail the Spaniard's attempt to create history again.

