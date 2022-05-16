'See you Paris': Despite foot injury, Nadal pumped to clinch 14th French Open crown

Rafael Nadal, who is eyeing a record-extending 14th French Open title, is all set for his trip to Roland Garros despite struggling with a chronic foot injury.

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal recently left tennis enthusiasts worried after suffering a shock defeat against Denis Shapovalov in the last-16 round at the Italian Open 2022. Later, the 35-year-old revealed the situation surrounding a chronic foot injury is becoming difficult by the day.

However, the 13-time French Open champion refused to let this stop him from dreaming of clinching yet another title at Roland Garros. And it now appears that Nadal is all pumped for the Grand Slam tournament, which starts on May 22. Also read: Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

The 21-time Grand Slam winner shared a photograph from his practice session on Instagram. "Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy… See you Wednesday, Paris @rolandgarros," the Spaniard wrote, which sparked a chain of reactions from Nadal fans.

Several supporters commented, "Vamos Nadal," the quintessential line associated with the tennis great. Some wished their favourite star good luck for the French Open, with several hoping Nadal clinches a record-extending 14th crown in Paris.

The 35-year-old missed the bulk of last season due to a foot problem before mounting a remarkable comeback to win the Australian Open in January and prevailing in Acapulco.

Following his exit from the Rome Masters, Nadal said that regular training was a challenge, and he would take a doctor with him to Roland Garros to help him achieve a goal that he had his eyes set on.

"It's the time to accept the situation and fight. That's it… I don't know if rest, I don't know if maybe practice. But I still have a goal in one week and a couple of days. I'm going to keep dreaming about that goal," the Spanish ace asserted after his loss at the Italian Open.

