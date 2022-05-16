Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'See you Paris': Despite foot injury, Nadal pumped to clinch 14th French Open crown

    First Published May 16, 2022, 8:07 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal, who is eyeing a record-extending 14th French Open title, is all set for his trip to Roland Garros despite struggling with a chronic foot injury.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal recently left tennis enthusiasts worried after suffering a shock defeat against Denis Shapovalov in the last-16 round at the Italian Open 2022. Later, the 35-year-old revealed the situation surrounding a chronic foot injury is becoming difficult by the day. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, the 13-time French Open champion refused to let this stop him from dreaming of clinching yet another title at Roland Garros. And it now appears that Nadal is all pumped for the Grand Slam tournament, which starts on May 22.

    Also read: Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    Image Credit: Rafa Nadal Instagram

    The 21-time Grand Slam winner shared a photograph from his practice session on Instagram. "Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy… See you Wednesday, Paris @rolandgarros," the Spaniard wrote, which sparked a chain of reactions from Nadal fans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Several supporters commented, "Vamos Nadal," the quintessential line associated with the tennis great. Some wished their favourite star good luck for the French Open, with several hoping Nadal clinches a record-extending 14th crown in Paris.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 35-year-old missed the bulk of last season due to a foot problem before mounting a remarkable comeback to win the Australian Open in January and prevailing in Acapulco.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following his exit from the Rome Masters, Nadal said that regular training was a challenge, and he would take a doctor with him to Roland Garros to help him achieve a goal that he had his eyes set on.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's the time to accept the situation and fight. That's it… I don't know if rest, I don't know if maybe practice. But I still have a goal in one week and a couple of days. I'm going to keep dreaming about that goal," the Spanish ace asserted after his loss at the Italian Open.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "First thing that I need to do is to don't have pain to practise, that's it… It's true that during the French Open, Roland Garros, I'm going to have my doctor there with me. That sometimes helps because you can do things. In the positive days and in the negative days, you need to stay and to value all the things that happened to me in a positive way. Then days like today, just accept and try to keep going even if sometimes it's not easy for me," Nadal concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Get well soon Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour snt

    'Get well soon': Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as both battle for playoffs

    tennis Like father, like son Novak Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open snt

    Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Recent Stories

    Why did Megan Fox cut a hole in the 'crutch' of her jumpsuit? Read her SHOCKING reason RBA

    Why did Megan Fox cut a hole in the 'crutch' of her jumpsuit? Read her SHOCKING reason

    ipl 2022 Shikhar Dhawan turns actor Indian cricketer and PBKS star's debut movie to hit screens this year snt

    Shikhar Dhawan turns actor? Indian cricketer and PBKS star's debut movie to hit screens this year

    Watch Poonam Pandey's 'Oops Moment'; actress flashes her underboobs, gets trolled RBA

    Watch: Poonam Pandey's 'Oops Moment'; actress flashes her underboobs, gets trolled

    football He is a giant Erik ten Hag reveals Ronaldo will be key to Man United's revival snt

    'He is a giant': Erik ten Hag reveals Ronaldo will be key to Man United's revival

    Potato to cucumber 7 simple home remedies to get rid of dark neck gcw

    Potato to cucumber: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of dark neck

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon