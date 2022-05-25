Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: After first-round scare, Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit'

    Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first-round scare at the French Open, beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 to advance into the second round on Tuesday.

    Paris, First Published May 25, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first-round scare at the French Open 2022, beating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 to advance into the second round on Tuesday at Roland Garros. 

    The Greek fourth seed was out of sorts in the first two sets before finding his range to set up a meeting against Czech Zdenek Kolar.

    Following this win, Tsitsipas said, "My tennis at the beginning was not there. I don't know. I felt really out of rhythm, everything felt like nothing made sense, but I was really able to get back in that zone I was looking for. It was a very tough run to get that third one at the end. But overall, I am happy that I showed some fighting spirit out there. I didn't leave the court without putting something out."

    "I tried to regain my motivation and get back into the match stronger. It was a step-by-step process. It didn't happen straight away. I think I started believing more when I got the third set. I felt like that was my moment to really go for even more and push my legs and my body towards a goal and create opportunities," the Greek man added.

    "The biggest, most important thing is having those consecutive three sets won at the end of this match. It's good momentum, I think. I can learn plenty from that match on how to approach certain situations. And be wise with... I wouldn't say wise but really be present in every single moment because in these Grand Slams, all these small details count, and it's also a marathon, which makes it even harder," Tsitsipas concluded.

    In 2021, Musetti took the first two sets against Novak Djokovic in the last 16 before injury forced the Italian to retire. On Tuesday, the Italian showcased some stellar skills as he clinched the first two sets comfortably. However, Tsitsipas found his mojo in the third set and got the better of the 20-year-old.

    Musetti ran out of gas, and Tsitsipas was business-like as he wrapped up the match late in the night to extend his stay in Paris in the bottom half of the draw, where he will not have to meet defending champion Novak Djokovic or 13-time winner Rafael Nadal.

