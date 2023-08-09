Explained: Why Stefanos Tsitsipas rehired Mark Philippoussis as head coach

The world of tennis is abuzz with news as Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek tennis prodigy, ushers in a significant change to his coaching setup. In an unexpected move, Tsitsipas' father and long-time coach, Apostolos Tsitsipas, is stepping away from his role, while Mark Philippoussis returns to fill the coaching void.

In a significant coaching reshuffle, Stefanos Tsitsipas has undertaken a major change in his support team dynamics. Apostolos Tsitsipas, the long-standing head coach and father of the Greek tennis sensation, is stepping aside from his role, granting himself a much-needed "break" at the behest of his son. Two-time Grand Slam finalist Mark Philippoussis is rejoining Tsitsipas' coaching team. With this new arrangement, the Australian tennis icon will take the reins of coaching responsibilities.

This strategic manoeuvre arrives roughly three months after Philippoussis revealed on his Instagram that he and Tsitsipas had parted ways, following Philippoussis' initial association with the team during the latter half of the 2022 season.

This transition marks an unprecedented juncture in Stefanos Tsitsipas' professional journey, as he will no longer be under the tutelage of his father, who has guided him since the tender age of 12. As the new chapter unfolds, the tennis world will be keenly observing how this coaching transformation influences Tsitsipas' trajectory on the court.

The world No 4 explained the reason behind the decision.

“My father right now, I gave him some time off. He hasn’t had time off since I was 12 years old,” he said. “I think for him, it’s very healthy to take some time away from the court and feel refreshed again.

“Parents can get emotional sometimes, and I completely understand that. I’m not a parent myself, but I can imagine how difficult it can be at times seeing your child give it their all and to be going through so much during a match.

“I love him and I want him to be part of that journey that we have built together, and he’s not going anywhere. He’s still with us, and he’s still there following our path and journey.”

Tsitsipas won the 10th title of his career over the weekend as he defeated Alex de Minaur in the Los Cabos Open final. Next he will be in action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday as he will take on Gael Monfils in the second round.

“It’s time to keep exploring new things,” the Greek said. “And I’m open-minded and I want to learn as much as I can to maximise on my career because I have felt at times stagnant.

“Mark is a parent himself. He’s not my father, but he’s been through a lot of moments in his own personal career that he can identify and capture better in certain ways. He is an incredible human being. He has helped me a lot. He has been there for me. Even when people didn’t see him around, he has been there behind closed doors in private. And he’s a big addition to our team.”

