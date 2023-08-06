Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows

    Andy Murray's Citi Open match against Taylor Fritz took an unexpected turn as the British star displayed his frustration by smashing his racket after a challenging start. 

    Tennis Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    Andy Murray's frustration was evident in his Citi Open match against Taylor Fritz as he vented his emotions on the court. After being broken in the first game, the British player smashed his racket into the floor, expressing his disappointment at the less than promising start. Murray, who was competing in his first tournament since Wimbledon, quickly found himself trailing 2-0 in the first set. Despite having the opportunity to serve for the win in the first set, he couldn't capitalise, leading to an outburst of frustration and racket smashing.

    As the match progressed, Murray narrowly avoided going down 3-0 against one of the tournament's favourites. The game had to be rescheduled from Thursday to Friday due to adverse weather conditions, potentially leading to both Murray and Fritz playing twice in one day if they emerged victorious.

    After advancing to the quarter-finals, Murray or Fritz will face either Christopher Eubanks or Jordan Thompson. However, the condensed schedule meant that the players had to play a second match on the same day, adding to the physical demands, especially for Murray in his twilight years. Despite the challenging start, Murray aimed to defeat Fritz in straight sets and be in good physical condition for the subsequent matches against Eubanks or Thompson, allowing sufficient rest for both players.

    Also Read: Roger Federer shares how the pandemic facilitated his transition into post-tennis life

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media osf

    Pakistan captain's remark on India's emerging Asia Cup team sparks debate on social media

    Cricket Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch) osf

    Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch)

    Cricket Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 osf

    Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

    Cricket Rohit Sharma hints at T20 World Cup ambitions; excited for 2024 mega event in USA and West Indies osf

    Rohit Sharma hints at T20 World Cup ambitions; excited for 2024 mega event in USA and West Indies

    Football Mikel Arteta anticipates Gabriel Jesus' swift return following surgery (Watch) osf

    Mikel Arteta anticipates Gabriel Jesus' swift return following surgery (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Monday munchies 5 creative lunch box ideas for kids gcw eai

    Monday munchies: 5 creative lunch box ideas for kids

    Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history MSW EAI

    Unforgettable Football Highlights: 7 iconic moments in FIFA World Cup history

    Redmi 12 series update Over 300000 units of new budget friendly smartphone sold on launch day gcw

    Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

    Page to Screen: From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'The Godfather', 7 unforgettable Book-to-Movie Adaptations MSW EAI

    Page to Screen: From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'The Godfather', 7 unforgettable book-to-movie adaptations

    No AC on IndiGo flight passengers given tissues to wipe sweat says Congress leader Airline reacts gcw

    No AC on IndiGo flight, passengers given tissues to wipe sweat, says Congress leader; Airline reacts

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon