Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows

Andy Murray's frustration was evident in his Citi Open match against Taylor Fritz as he vented his emotions on the court. After being broken in the first game, the British player smashed his racket into the floor, expressing his disappointment at the less than promising start. Murray, who was competing in his first tournament since Wimbledon, quickly found himself trailing 2-0 in the first set. Despite having the opportunity to serve for the win in the first set, he couldn't capitalise, leading to an outburst of frustration and racket smashing.

As the match progressed, Murray narrowly avoided going down 3-0 against one of the tournament's favourites. The game had to be rescheduled from Thursday to Friday due to adverse weather conditions, potentially leading to both Murray and Fritz playing twice in one day if they emerged victorious.

After advancing to the quarter-finals, Murray or Fritz will face either Christopher Eubanks or Jordan Thompson. However, the condensed schedule meant that the players had to play a second match on the same day, adding to the physical demands, especially for Murray in his twilight years. Despite the challenging start, Murray aimed to defeat Fritz in straight sets and be in good physical condition for the subsequent matches against Eubanks or Thompson, allowing sufficient rest for both players.

