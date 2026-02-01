Novak Djokovic lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, ending his unbeaten Melbourne finals streak. Despite the loss, he remains confident of a 25th Grand Slam, saying lowering expectations has helped him manage pressure and stay motivated.

The World No.4 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has not given up the hope of chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam title after defeat in the Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 1.

The legendary tennis player had come close yet so far as he once again missed out on the opportunity to clinch the 25th Grand Slam title despite reaching his 11th Australian Open final, as he fell short of passing the final hurdle after losing to Carlos Alcaraz, who clinched his first Melbourne Major, completing his career Grand Slam.

Djokovic won the opening set, but failed to maintain his momentum as Alcaraz raised his level, dominating the next three sets with aggressive play and precise shots to seal the victory. In fact, the Serbian tennis star had never lost an Australian Open final in his previous 10 appearances, and the streak came to an end with this defeat.

‘I Always Believe I Can’

Speaking at the press conference after defeat in the final, Novak Djokovic stated that his belief in winning an elusive25th Major title remains unchanged, stressing that he would not be competing at the highest level if he did not believe he could.

The former World No.1 admitted disappointment with a dip after dominating the opening set, but accepted it as part of the sport and was happy to have played another Grand Slam final.

“I always believe I can. Otherwise, I wouldn't be competing, and I said this numerous times. It's great that I was able to beat Jannik in five and really battle Carlos in four close sets. I remain disappointed with the way I felt in second and third after an incredible start, and I felt great about myself, and then things changed,” the 24-time Major champion said.

“It is what it is. That's sport, but of course, when you draw a line, and you make an assessment of what happened over the last couple of weeks, it's an incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals, be a couple of sets away, maybe to win a championship. Of course, after a loss, it's a bitter feeling. Nevertheless, I have to be content with this result,” he added.

After winning record-equalling 24th Major at the 2023 US Open, Djokovic has been chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, but the milestone continues to elude him. The last time a Serbian tennis star reached a Grand Slam final before the Australian Open was at the 2024 Wimbledon, where he lost to Alcaraz in the title clash.

‘Lowered My Expectations In The Last Couple of Years’

In the last season, Novak Djokovic reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams, losing to Jannik Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon, and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, and retired due to injury at the Australian Open, further extending his hunt for the 25th Grand Slam title.

In every Grand Slam tournament, Djokovic has always been one of the favourites, despite his age and the emergence of a younger generation challenging him at the highest level. However, the Serbian tennis star revealed that he lowered his expectations in recent years, allowing him to manage the pressure better and compete with more freedom and motivation.

“I lowered my expectations the last couple of years, which also, I think, allows me to be able to let go of some of that unnecessary additional stress. It's always tension and stress and pressure, and I just don't want to be overwhelmed by it,” Djokovic said.

“It also feels good a little bit not being always the main favourite to win Slams. I think that kind of gives you a little bit of that extra motivation, I guess, when it comes down to the last rounds of the Slam,” he added.

After the Australian Open final, Novak Djokovic hinted at playing his last match at Melbourne Park, which has been the Serbian’s most successful Grand Slam venue throughout his illustrious career. With Djokovic expected to play the remaining four majors this year, the Serbian made it clear that his hunger and motivation to compete and chase history remains firmly intact.