After losing the AO 2026 final to Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic paid a heartfelt tribute to retired rival Rafael Nadal in the stands, calling it an honour to share the court—a gesture praised by fans for respect and sportsmanship.

The World No.4 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a moving tribute to his long-time rival and 22-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal, after the Australian Open 2026 Final against World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 1.

Djokovic’s quest for the 25th Grand Slam title continues as he lost to Alcaraz in four sets - 6-2, 2-6. 3-6, 5-7, in his 11th Australian Open final. For the time in his career, Djokovic lost a final at the Melbourne Major, ending a streak of ending a streak of 10 Australian Open final victories.

After winning the opening set, the Serbian tennis star failed to keep up with his momentum as Carlos Alcaraz elevated his game, dominating the next three sets with his increased pace, aggressive returns, and relentless pressure that forced Novak Djokovic into crucial errors and allowed the Spaniard to seize control of the match.

Though Djokovic managed to fightback in the 4th set, Alcaraz held his nerve and closed out the match to win his maiden Australian Open and complete a Career Grand Slam.

Djokovic’s Tribute to Nadal

The Australian Open 2026 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic was extra special as the former World No.1 and the Spanish tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, graced the occasion by watching the title clash in the stands for the first time since retiring in 2024.

Though lost in the Australian Open final to Alcaraz, Djokovic did not forget to pay his tribute to his long-time rival, with whom he dominated men’s tennis for a decade and a half, alongside Roger Federer. Speaking on-court presentation, Novak Djokovic called it an honour to have shared the court with him and expressed his gratitude to Rafael Nadal for his presence at the final.

“I want to speak to the legendary Rafa, who is in the stands. Just a few words. Obviously, it feels very strange to see you there and not on the court, but I want to say it’s been an honour to share the court with you and have you watching the final,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“This is a first for me, and it’s a bit of a strange feeling, so thank you for being here,” he added.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have often been regarded as one of the fiercest rivals in the history of tennis, having faced off 60 times, with the Serbian leading 31-29 in head-to-head record. At Grand Slams, the two legendary tennis players met 18 times, with Nadal leading 11-7 in a head-to-head record.

‘Legends Forever’

Novak Djokovic’s emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal has caught the attention of fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many praising the respect and sportsmanship between two of tennis’ greatest icons.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts hailed Djokovic’s tribute to Nadal as ‘heartwarming’ and ‘legendary’, praising a mutual respect between both legends of the game. Many reflected on the Big 3 era, which includes Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer, calling the moment emotional, nostalgic, and historic, while applauding Djokovic’s sportsmanship and Nadal’s enduring legacy in tennis.

Rafael Nadal was one of the greatest players to have graced the game of tennis, winning 22 Grand Slam titles and inspiring generations of tennis players with his relentless determination and sportsmanship. Alongside Federer and Djokovic, Nadal redefined the era of men’s tennis, leaving a legacy of legendary rivalries. unforgettable matches, and a standard of excellence that will influence the sport for decades.

Nadal retired from his illustrious tennis career in 2024, two years after Federer’s retirement, and Djokovic remains the only player from the Big 3 still competing at the highest level.