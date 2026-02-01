Novak Djokovic hinted at an uncertain future after losing the Australian Open 2026 final to Carlos Alcaraz, calling his journey “a great ride” and thanking Melbourne fans for unprecedented support.

Novak Djokovic said it had been "a great ride" and "God knows what happens tomorrow" after losing Sunday's Australian Open final. The 38-year-old Serb crashed in four sets to Spain's 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It leaves Djokovic stuck on 24 Grand Slam titles, equal with Margaret Court, and one short of the all-time outright record.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Afterwards he admitted he had not expected to reach a major final again and suggested the future was uncertain.

‘Didn’t Think I’d Be Here Again’: Djokovic Gets Emotional

The former world number one has not always had an easy relationship with the fans in Melbourne, but told the crowd: "I want to just say in the end that you guys, particularly, the last couple of matches, gave me something that I have never experienced in Australia.

"That much love, support, positivity. I tried to give you back with good tennis over the years."

Djokovic, whose last major final was defeat to Alcaraz at Wimbledon in 2024, added: "I must be very honest and say that I didn't think that I would be standing in a closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again.

"So I think I owe you the gratitude as well for pushing me forward throughout the last couple of weeks.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. So it has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)