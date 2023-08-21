Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Djokovic seals Wimbledon retribution as he beats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open title

    In a stunning showdown that unfolded at the scorching Lindner Family Tennis Center, Novak Djokovic exacted revenge with a remarkable comeback against Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open final.

    Tennis Djokovic seals Wimbledon retribution as he beats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open title osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Djokovic takes revenge by making a triumphant comeback, saving a championship point in an intense match against Alcaraz to secure victory at the Cincinnati Open. In an electrifying showdown, Djokovic emerged as the victor after a gruelling battle that lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes, marking the longest ATP level best-of-three sets final in the past 8 years. The event took place on a scorching day at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees and the Centre Court filled with spectators.

    Following his defeat at Wimbledon, Djokovic waited patiently for 35 days for the chance to turn the tables, and he did so in remarkable fashion. Despite not having played on US soil for two years and recovering from his Wimbledon loss, Djokovic showcased his exceptional skills throughout the tournament, advancing to the final without dropping a set. However, Alcaraz interrupted this streak by securing the first set and gaining an early break in the second set.

    The momentum seemed to be in Alcaraz's favour, especially as Djokovic grappled with the sweltering heat and visibly struggled with exhaustion. Alcaraz appeared poised to clinch victory in straight sets, only two holds away from claiming the title. Yet, a crucial misstep by Alcaraz shifted the dynamics of the match.

    Djokovic, who had recently taken medications to combat fatigue, rallied with determination. He mounted a fierce comeback, breaking Alcaraz's serve to level the score at 4-4. Then, at a critical juncture in the tie-break, Djokovic summoned a powerful forehand to save a championship point and equalise the set scores at 5-7, 7-6(7).

    Also Read: Jannik Sinner claims First ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto

    As the match extended to a deciding set, Alcaraz stumbled during his fourth service game, providing Djokovic with an opportunity. Alcaraz managed to fend off four championship points, including two on his serve and two while trying to break back. This valiant effort led to a final tie-break for the title, which Djokovic ultimately dominated to secure his victory.

    The Cincinnati Open final marked the third encounter between Djokovic and Alcaraz within the span of two months, with Djokovic prevailing in two out of three matches. Their rivalry began with Djokovic's win in the French Open semi-final clash in June, followed by Alcaraz's dramatic triumph at SW19. Their head-to-head record now stands at an even 2-2. This victory was significant for Djokovic as he claimed his third Cincinnati Masters title and extended his record for the most Masters 1000 trophies won, reaching a total of 39.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot osf

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Spain's Bonmati bags Golden Ball award; Japan's Miyazawa wins Golden Boot

    football WATCH: FIFA celebrates Women's World Cup 2023 champions Spain's winning journey with unique gaming video snt

    WATCH: FIFA celebrates Women's World Cup 2023 champions Spain's winning journey with unique gaming video

    Football WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph osf

    WATCH: Special moment between Lionel Messi and David Beckham after Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup triumph

    football Stop Putler When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH) snt

    'Stop Putler': When anti-Putin protestor disrupted Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final (WATCH)

    Football Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal osf

    Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal

    Recent Stories

    Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu in New York: Actress attends 41st India Day Parade, says 'Jai Hind' RBA

    (Photos) Samantha Ruth Prabhu in New York: Actress attends 41st India Day Parade, says 'Jai Hind'

    ISRO releases new photos on Lunar far side (PHOTOS)

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new photos on Lunar far side

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 38

    From the India Gate: 'Comrade' Savarakar, KCR Vs KCR and More

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 21: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 21: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow 'Sunny Villa' withdrawn from e-auction by Bank of Baroda; read details RBA

    Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow 'Sunny Villa' withdrawn from e-auction by Bank of Baroda; read details

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon