Djokovic seals Wimbledon retribution as he beats Alcaraz to win Cincinnati Open title

Djokovic takes revenge by making a triumphant comeback, saving a championship point in an intense match against Alcaraz to secure victory at the Cincinnati Open. In an electrifying showdown, Djokovic emerged as the victor after a gruelling battle that lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes, marking the longest ATP level best-of-three sets final in the past 8 years. The event took place on a scorching day at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with temperatures soaring to 35 degrees and the Centre Court filled with spectators.

Following his defeat at Wimbledon, Djokovic waited patiently for 35 days for the chance to turn the tables, and he did so in remarkable fashion. Despite not having played on US soil for two years and recovering from his Wimbledon loss, Djokovic showcased his exceptional skills throughout the tournament, advancing to the final without dropping a set. However, Alcaraz interrupted this streak by securing the first set and gaining an early break in the second set.

The momentum seemed to be in Alcaraz's favour, especially as Djokovic grappled with the sweltering heat and visibly struggled with exhaustion. Alcaraz appeared poised to clinch victory in straight sets, only two holds away from claiming the title. Yet, a crucial misstep by Alcaraz shifted the dynamics of the match.

Djokovic, who had recently taken medications to combat fatigue, rallied with determination. He mounted a fierce comeback, breaking Alcaraz's serve to level the score at 4-4. Then, at a critical juncture in the tie-break, Djokovic summoned a powerful forehand to save a championship point and equalise the set scores at 5-7, 7-6(7).

As the match extended to a deciding set, Alcaraz stumbled during his fourth service game, providing Djokovic with an opportunity. Alcaraz managed to fend off four championship points, including two on his serve and two while trying to break back. This valiant effort led to a final tie-break for the title, which Djokovic ultimately dominated to secure his victory.

The Cincinnati Open final marked the third encounter between Djokovic and Alcaraz within the span of two months, with Djokovic prevailing in two out of three matches. Their rivalry began with Djokovic's win in the French Open semi-final clash in June, followed by Alcaraz's dramatic triumph at SW19. Their head-to-head record now stands at an even 2-2. This victory was significant for Djokovic as he claimed his third Cincinnati Masters title and extended his record for the most Masters 1000 trophies won, reaching a total of 39.