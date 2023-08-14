Jannik Sinner claims First ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto

Jannik Sinner achieved a significant milestone on Sunday as he secured his inaugural ATP Masters 1000 title at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. The Italian player showcased a remarkable display of precise hitting in Toronto, securing a commanding 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Alex de Minaur within a span of one hour and thirty minutes. Having previously experienced disappointment in two Masters 1000 title matches, namely in Miami in 2021 and 2023, Sinner was determined not to face final heartbreak once more against de Minaur. In a decisive move, he broke de Minaur's serve five times, allowing him to join the ranks of Fabio Fognini (Monte-Carlo 2019) as only the second Italian to clinch the Masters 1000 championship since its inception in 1990.

Reflecting on his victory, Sinner conveyed, "This holds great significance for me. It's a remarkable outcome that I can share with those close to me who support me daily. This moment of triumph is one that I can cherish with them. It fuels our sense of achievement, determination, and eagerness to put in even more effort in the times ahead."

At the age of 21, Sinner now holds the distinction of being the youngest Canadian Masters 1000 champion since Alexander Zverev, who was 20 years old when he claimed the title in 2017. Furthermore, Sinner's win elevated his 2023 record in Masters 1000 tournaments to an impressive 18-4. He also stood out as the second first-time winner of a Masters 1000 event this season, joining Andrey Rublev, who secured victory in Monte-Carlo.

Sinner expressed his pride in how he navigated the challenging circumstances, stating, "I am content with the way I managed the situation. Each competitor here presents a formidable challenge. Although I experienced pressure, I believe I handled it adeptly. My approach was to focus on each point and treat my opponents with respect on the court."

Sinner's aggressive and proactive style of play in Toronto led him to victories against formidable opponents such as Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils, and Tommy Paul. His win against de Minaur further solidified his fourth position in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. In 2021, he also participated in the Nitto ATP Finals on home turf as an alternate player.

In a charged atmosphere filled with spectators, the first set of the match swayed back and forth, with de Minaur posing a formidable challenge to Sinner's powerful shots. De Minaur's impressive steal score of 46.5 percent, well above the tour average of 33 percent, showcased his defensive prowess and ability to force errors from Sinner. However, with the score tied at 4-4, Sinner elevated his precision and depth, outmaneuvering de Minaur and securing a critical break that gave him the lead in the set.

Once he gained the advantage, Sinner remained unstoppable. His forceful shots overwhelmed de Minaur, and he consistently hit the lines with his powerful groundstrokes, enabling him to dominate the second set and maintain an unblemished record of 5-0 in his head-to-head matchups against the Australian opponent.

