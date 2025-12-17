Young Kho Kho players from humble backgrounds, including Manu, Geeta, Anshika, and Madan, were honored at the Delhi State Championship. They aspire to play for India, secure jobs, and support their families, embodying the transformative power of the sport.

Inspiring Stories of Young Champions

Manu: Senior Women's Best Player

21-year-old Manu was awarded the best player honour in the senior women's category at the recently concluded Delhi State Kho Kho Championship. She said this was a real boost to her morale as she chases her dream of playing for the Indian team in international tournaments and championships. Her mother, Renu Devi, who works as a housemaid in homes near their small accommodation in Badli, was even happier, according to a release from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

"My mother works hard to sustain the family and meet our needs. My father no longer lives with us and left us to our wits' end," said Manu. "I hope that one day I will be able to secure a government job through the sports quota and relieve my mother of all the hard work she is doing to feed us," she said, citing the example of her coach Krishna Yadav, who is employed in the postal department.

Geeta: Sub-Junior Girls' Best Player

Standing by her side was 12-year-old Geeta, who clinched the best player award in the sub-junior girls' category. Her father, Om Prakash Kushwaha, is a labourer working at construction sites, while her mother works as a housemaid during the daytime and as a chowkidar at night. "We are three sisters and two brothers. I started playing Kho Kho when I was in class 4. Now I am in class 7. I want to continue my studies and also excel in sports," said Geeta confidently.

Anshika: Junior Girls' Best Player

16-year-old Anshika, who won the title in the junior girls' category, joined the duo later and praised her father, Malkhan, who she says raised her like a son. "He allowed me to get a boy's-style haircut. He is very supportive and wants me to excel in life. It's his inspiration that I want to become a senior police officer when I grow up and also play in the next Kho Kho World Cup," said Anshika. "My daughter is my pride. One day she will achieve great heights and make the entire nation proud," said Malkhan.

Madan: Senior Men's Best Player

The 21-year-old Madan, who won the best player award in the senior men's category, has the same dream as Anshika: being part of the Indian Kho Kho team in the next Kho Kho World Cup. "My mother, Sukmaya, works in houses near our accommodation in Ashok Vihar, cleaning utensils and clothes. My younger sister, Manisha, works at a parlor. My father died over five years ago due to kidney failure," said Madan, who has an excellent track record, having played in many school nationals, Khelo India Youth Games, Ultimate Kho Kho League, and the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship. "I want to put an end to the plight of my mother and younger sister by providing financial security to the family. I will continue putting in my best efforts in the game and one day achieve my dreams," he said.

Junior and Sub-Junior Boys' Winners

17-year-old Abhishek, who bagged the best player award in the junior boys' category, studies in class 11. His father is a vegetable seller, while his mother works in houses as a maid and his elder brother works at a chemist shop. "I want to make my father proud and make him see good days. He is the one who goes beyond his capacity to arrange shoes, clothes, and my other needs," said Abhishek.

13-year-old Rohit, who won the award in the sub-junior boys' category and whose father and mother are both laborers, says he is a big fan of renowned Kho Kho player Ramji Kashyap. Rohit has been playing Kho Kho only since last one year, practicing like his colleagues at the Kho Kho playfield at Govt. Girls Sr Secondary School, Kohat Enclave.

The Vision for Kho Kho's Future

From the Coach's Corner

World Cup winning coach Ashwini Sharma, who teaches them the nuances of the game, said, "Each child is different. Each one has a different set of abilities and skills. I put emphasis on enhancing their inherent skills while taking care of how they can improve on their weak points."

KKFI's Commitment to Players

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), said that the game of Kho Kho has been instrumental in transforming the lives of athletes, many of whom are from humble backgrounds. "Kho Kho is now a modern sport. It gives me immense satisfaction to witness how the lives of the players and their families have been transformed. Kho Kho now has opportunities and recognition that attract youth toward the game and enable them to make a career in it. Their dreams are our dreams, we stand by them," said Mittal.

MS Tyagi, Chairman, Administration & Organisation at KKFI, while echoing similar sentiments, added, "The coming era is that of traditional games like Kho Kho."

"The game of Kho Kho is promising, and these talented young boys and girls have a bright future ahead," said Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary, KKFI.

Championship and Upcoming Tournaments

The Delhi State Kho Kho Championship concluded on December 14th, with Kho Kho teams from Northwest Delhi clinching titles in all categories.

The first Kho Kho World Cup was held in New Delhi from January 13 to January 19, 2025, in which 23 countries across all six continents participated. India will host the Inaugural Commonwealth Kho Kho Championship from March 9th to March 14th 2026, in which more than 24 nations are expected to participate. (ANI)

