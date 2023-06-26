Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious at Queen's Club, sets sights on Wimbledon success

Carlos Alcaraz, the rising star from Spain, reclaims the world number-one ranking ahead of Wimbledon with a commanding triumph over Alex de Minaur in the Queen's Club final.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain sends a Wimbledon message with a convincing victory over Alex de Minaur, securing the Queen's Club title and reclaiming the world number one ranking.

Under scorching heat, the 20-year-old displayed an abundance of power that proved too much for his crafty Australian adversary, allowing him to clinch his first grasscourt championship in a remarkable manner.

Despite having participated in only three grasscourt tournaments, Alcaraz's dominant performance in the tournament bodes well for his prospects at Wimbledon, where he will enter as the top seed.

"So many legends have won here so to see my name on the trophy surrounded by great champions, it's amazing," reigning U.S. Open champion Alcaraz said on court.

Although Novak Djokovic is considered the frontrunner to defend his Wimbledon title, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the tournament as the top seed. Alcaraz's impressive performance on grass, including a remarkable streak of winning 10 consecutive sets after dropping his first at Queen's, positions him as a formidable contender at the All England Club.

Furthermore, Alcaraz's previous achievement of reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon last year adds to his credentials as a serious threat in the upcoming tournament.

"I started the week not too well, but I adapted my movement and I ended the week with a lot of energy," he said.

As well as Nadal, several other players in recent times have gone on to win Wimbledon after conquering Queen's Club, including Andy Murray in 2013 and 2016, Pete Sampras in 1995 and 1999, and Lleyton Hewitt in 2002. Boris Becker, then a teenager, also did the double in 1985 as a teenager.

Even Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, needed time to adjust his game to the grass surface. However, the speed at which Alcaraz has effortlessly adapted to playing on grass is truly astonishing.

Despite Alex de Minaur's reputation as one of the most skillful grasscourt players, he found himself powerless against Alcaraz's exceptional lawn skills. Alcaraz demonstrated great finesse, particularly with his sliced backhand and his confidence at the net.