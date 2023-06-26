Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious at Queen's Club, sets sights on Wimbledon success

    Carlos Alcaraz, the rising star from Spain, reclaims the world number-one ranking ahead of Wimbledon with a commanding triumph over Alex de Minaur in the Queen's Club final. 

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious at Queen's Club, sets sights on Wimbledon success osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain sends a Wimbledon message with a convincing victory over Alex de Minaur, securing the Queen's Club title and reclaiming the world number one ranking.

    Under scorching heat, the 20-year-old displayed an abundance of power that proved too much for his crafty Australian adversary, allowing him to clinch his first grasscourt championship in a remarkable manner.

    Despite having participated in only three grasscourt tournaments, Alcaraz's dominant performance in the tournament bodes well for his prospects at Wimbledon, where he will enter as the top seed.

    "So many legends have won here so to see my name on the trophy surrounded by great champions, it's amazing," reigning U.S. Open champion Alcaraz said on court.

    Also Read: Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations

    Although Novak Djokovic is considered the frontrunner to defend his Wimbledon title, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the tournament as the top seed. Alcaraz's impressive performance on grass, including a remarkable streak of winning 10 consecutive sets after dropping his first at Queen's, positions him as a formidable contender at the All England Club. 

    Furthermore, Alcaraz's previous achievement of reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon last year adds to his credentials as a serious threat in the upcoming tournament.

    "I started the week not too well, but I adapted my movement and I ended the week with a lot of energy," he said.

    As well as Nadal, several other players in recent times have gone on to win Wimbledon after conquering Queen's Club, including Andy Murray in 2013 and 2016, Pete Sampras in 1995 and 1999, and Lleyton Hewitt in 2002. Boris Becker, then a teenager, also did the double in 1985 as a teenager.

    Also Read: Nick Kyrgios reveals suicidal thoughts in Netflix documentary 'Break Point'

    Even Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, needed time to adjust his game to the grass surface. However, the speed at which Alcaraz has effortlessly adapted to playing on grass is truly astonishing.

    Despite Alex de Minaur's reputation as one of the most skillful grasscourt players, he found himself powerless against Alcaraz's exceptional lawn skills. Alcaraz demonstrated great finesse, particularly with his sliced backhand and his confidence at the net.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests osf

    Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests

    cricket Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day osf

    Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day

    India tour to WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan's below-par fitness level, off-field conduct affecting India call-up snt

    India's tour to WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan's below-par fitness level, off-field conduct affecting India call-up

    football When my turn to leave football comes Lionel Messi talks about his retirement on 36th birthday (WATCH)

    Lionel Messi talks about when his 'turn to leave football comes' on his 36th birthday (WATCH)

    football Lionel Messi cherishes scoring hat-trick for Argentina vs Newell's Old Boys on birthday in hometown Rosario watch snt

    Lionel Messi magic in Rosario! Argentine savours hat-trick against Newell's Old Boys on 36th birthday - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, flash floods trigger landslide in Mandi; Kullu highway blocked AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, flash floods trigger landslide in Mandi; Kullu highway blocked

    International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Top 10 countries with worst drug problems

    International Day against Drug Abuse: 10 countries with drug problem

    Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India will compete against Google Pay Paytm gcw

    Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India; will compete against Google Pay, Paytm

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class vma

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor; beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon