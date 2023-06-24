Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations

Stefanos Tsitsipas, currently ranked fifth in the world, has expressed regret and clarified his remarks in the latest season of Netflix's 'Break Point.'

Stefanos Tsitsipas has clarified that his comments directed at Nick Kyrgios during Wimbledon 2022 were "misinterpreted" after they sparked accusations of racism on social media. Tsitsipas referred to Kyrgios' tennis approach as "uneducated" following their intense third-round match. These remarks were featured in the new season of Netflix's 'Break Point'. Tsitsipas, who currently holds the fifth position in the world rankings, expressed regret over the "unfortunate misunderstanding" and stated that his intentions were distorted.

"It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios...insinuating racism where none exists," Tsitsipas, 24, wrote on Facebook.

"I want to emphasise that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention."

"My previous remarks regarding Nick Kyrgios were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities. Instead, I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball. added Tsitsipas

"It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities."

Tsitsipas said he "deeply regrets" any hurt he may have caused and would be "more mindful" of his words and their impact in the future.

Kyrgios won the match 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (9-7) en route to reaching his first Grand Slam final, which he lost to Novak Djokovic.

In an incident-packed encounter, Kyrgios called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted after he hit a ball into the crowd upon losing the second set, narrowly missing a spectator.

The Australian had received a warning for obscenity by then, while Tsitsipas was given a point penalty for a second code violation as he responded to an underarm serve by hitting the ball away in frustration.

After the match, Tsitsipas called Kyrgios a "bully" with "an evil side" while Kyrgios said Tsitsipas had "serious issues".

Responding to Tsitsipas' statement on Saturday, Kyrgios said: "It was a very heated battle. Sometimes as players we go into these press conferences without digesting the match. We've had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis. We are all good."

Kyrgios had knee surgery in January but hopes to be fit to play Wimbledon, which starts on 3 July.

