Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, but a controversial hindrance call for an unusual grunt sparked widespread debate among tennis fans on social media.

The World No.1 and Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's quest for the third Australian Open triumph continues as she defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semifinal on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 29.

Sabalenka dominated Svitolina in two straight sets - 6-2, 6-3 to keep her hopes alive for the third triumph at the Melbourne major and the fourth Grand Slam title. The semifinal clash between the two was much-anticipated, given Svitolina’s strong run to the semifinal, without losing a single set, and Sabalenka’s dominant form and bid for a fourth straight final, making it a compelling contrast of styles and storylines.

However, it was Aryna Sabalenka’s aggressive baseline play and powerful serve that dictated the match, leaving Elina Svitolina finding no answers to the Belarusian juggernaut and securing a straight-sets victory to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final.

Sabalenka Called Out for Hindrance

Though Aryna Sabalenka secured her berth for the consecutive Australian Open final, the World No.1 faced controversy after being called out for hindrance by chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell while grunting unusually during a point.

The incident took place during the opening point for the fourth game of the first set when Sabalenka grunted while hitting a return, thinking that the ball would go out, but it remained in play, and the chair umpire ruled it as a hindrance as Elina Svitolina was striking the ball. Challenging the umpire’s call, the Belarusian decided to take a review, but the decision was upheld.

Sabalenka received a one-point penalty for the hindrance. According to Point 26 of the International Tennis Federation's Rules of Tennis’ states that if a player is hindered while playing a point, the player shall receive a point.

The hindrance penalty further motivated Aryna Sabalenka, as the Belarusian channeled her frustration into a dominant performance, maintaining focus and composure to close out the match in straight sets and secure her place in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka was already leading in the first set before the hindrance call, and the penalty only fuelled her.

Sabalenka’s Hindrance Penalty Sparks Debate

Aryna Sabalenka being called out for hindering Elina Svitolina’s play by the chair umpire sparked a wave of debate on social media platforms, especially on X handle (formerly Twitter), where fans and tennis enthusiasts divided over the Belarusian’s unusual grunt in the middle of a point.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts expressed a mix of outrage, amusement, and support, with some calling the hindrance call ‘ridiculous’ and ‘the biggest b******t ever’, while others defended the umpire, calling it long overdue and justified, noting that Sabalenka’s grunts can disrupt opponents.

The incident sparked a lively debate about consistency in tennis rules and the role of grunting in the sport.

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to clinch her third Australian Open triumph when she takes on the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina in the title clash, which will take place on Saturday, January 31.