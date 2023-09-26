Asian Games 2023: Tennis stars Ankita Raina & Yuki Bhambri crush Pakistan duo in mixed doubles opener

Indian tennis sensations, Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri, kick off their Asian Games 2023 journey with a resounding win in the mixed doubles category, defeating a Pakistan duo.

In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri delivered a dominant performance in the mixed doubles opener at the 2023 Asian Games. Facing a Pakistan duo, Ankita and Yuki showcased their prowess on the tennis court, securing a convincing victory.

This victory not only reflects their exceptional talent but also serves as a source of national pride. As they continue their campaign in the tournament, fans and supporters eagerly await more outstanding performances from these gifted athletes, hoping for further successes on the international stage. Their achievement highlights the spirit of sportsmanship and unity in representing their nation on this prestigious platform.

Tennis has been a part of the Asian Games programme since 1958 and has been played at every edition since then, with the exception of 1970.

India have won 32 medals - nine gold medals, six silver medals and 17 bronze - in tennis at the continental meet.

At Jakarta 2018, the Indian tennis contingent picked up three medals. The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan bagged the gold medal in men’s doubles. Ankita Rana and Pranjesh Gunneswaran won a bronze in women’s and men’s singles, respectively.