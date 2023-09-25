Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Ramkumar Ramanathan reach singles pre-quarterfinals

    Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ramkumar Ramanathan displayed exceptional performance, securing their spots in the Asian Games tennis singles pre-quarterfinals in Hangzhou with impressive victories

    Tennis Asian Games 2023: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Ramkumar reach singles pre-quarterfinals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Indian tennis players Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ramkumar Ramanathan made significant strides at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Ankita Raina triumphed over Uzbekistan's Sabrina Olimjonova with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, securing her place in the pre-quarterfinals in just 51 minutes.

    Rutuja Bhosale also advanced, defeating Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagandykova with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win. Ramkumar Ramanathan received a walkover as his opponent from Tajikistan, Sunatullo Isroilov, was unable to compete. Sumit Nagal had earlier kicked off the Indian tennis campaign with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory over Macao China's Ho Tin Marco.

    The Indian men's doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramanathan Ramkumar also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win against Nepal's Bastola Abhishek and Khadka Pradip.

    Earlier, Sumit Nagal started his 19th Asian Games men's singles campaign in style as he defeated Macao China's Ho Tin Marco 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets on Sunday.

    Nagal had received a bye in the first round.

    The Indian played a flawless game as he thrashed Marco without losing a game. This triumph was not just a personal accomplishment for Nagal, but also a proud moment for India, reinforcing the country's presence in the Asian tennis arena.

    It will be interesting to see how things turn out for the Indian tennis team in the next round at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Jaipur shooter Divyansh Panwar breaks world record to win gold for India

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    Asian Games 2023: Jaipur shooter Divyansh Panwar breaks world record to win gold for India osf

    Asian Games 2023: Jaipur shooter Divyansh Panwar breaks world record to win gold for India

    football ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham delighted with win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham delighted with win over NorthEast United FC

    Asian Games 2023: India's Itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more

    Meet the men's 10m air rifle team that clinched India's first Asian Games 2023 gold with world record effort osf

    Meet the men's 10m air rifle team that clinched India's first Asian Games 2023 gold with world record effort

    Recent Stories

    'Aunty' remark sparks outrage: Bengaluru woman accused of abusing ATM security guard; check details vkp

    'Aunty' remark sparks outrage: Bengaluru woman accused of abusing ATM security guard; check details

    Niijar Killing Exclusive Interview with Canada India Foundation National Convener Ritesh Malik gcw

    India-Canada Row Over Khalistani Terrorist: ‘Worst period ever in bilateral relations’

    Bengaluru Bandh explained: Why city is shutting down on Sept 26, what will be closed and more

    Bengaluru Bandh explained: Why city is shutting down on Sept 26, what will be closed and more

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Australia ATG

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Australia

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Check out AMAZING bank discounts and offers on iPhone other smartphones teased gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Check out AMAZING bank discounts and offers on iPhone, other smartphones teased

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon