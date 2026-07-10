Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post after meeting Roger Federer, celebrating their friendship. The cricket legend was a star attraction at Wimbledon, watching the semi-final from the Royal Box alongside other sporting icons like Brian Lara.

Tendulkar and Federer's Enduring Friendship

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for tennis great Roger Federer after the two sporting icons met, celebrating their enduring friendship. Taking to X, Tendulkar posted a picture with the 20-time Grand Slam champion and wrote, "Some rallies never end. Our friendship is one of them. Always a pleasure spending time with you, Roger. Until we meet again." https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2075649071117959292?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sporting Icons Grace Wimbledon's Royal Box

Tendulkar once again proved to be one of the biggest attractions at Wimbledon as India's legendary former cricketer headlined a glittering list of sporting icons in the Royal Box on Friday while watching Alexander Zverev defeat Britain's Arthur Fery to reach his maiden men's singles final at the All England Club.

Welcoming the former India captain back to Centre Court, Wimbledon shared a picture of Tendulkar on X and wrote, "Cricket royalty returns to the Royal Box. Welcome back to Wimbledon, Sachin Tendulkar."

Star Sports shared a post on X, highlighting a live television broadcast where a commentator referred to him as "the greatest batsman of all time," while the cameras focused on him enjoying the action.

Tendulkar was part of a distinguished sporting gathering in the Royal Box. He was joined by former West Indies captain Brian Lara, with the two batting greats sharing the spotlight after years of being fierce international rivals and later teammates in several charity matches. Current India Test captain Shubman Gill also attended the semi-final, adding another touch of cricketing royalty to Centre Court.

The Royal Box also featured football stars, including Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, while Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe was among the notable guests at Centre Court.

Zverev Reaches Maiden Wimbledon Final

On court, Zverev ended Fery's dream Wimbledon run with a clinical 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and 14 minutes. After edging a tight opening set through a dominant tie-break, the French Open champion took complete control with his powerful serving and aggressive baseline game.

The victory sends Zverev into his first Wimbledon final and his fifth Grand Slam title match overall. He also became only the third German man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final after Boris Becker and Michael Stich.

Despite the defeat, Fery's remarkable run captivated British fans. The wildcard reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final after defeating Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli, a breakthrough campaign that is set to lift him to World No. 36 in the ATP Live Rankings. (ANI)