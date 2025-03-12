Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant sister's wedding (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India head coach of the men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old reached there for the wedding of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister. Sakshi Pant is set to tie the knot with long-time lover Ankit Choudhary on Wednesday.

Sakshi shared a post on her Instagram on January 6 last year to announce that she got engaged with Ankit and added a hashtag in her caption nine years and still counting, indicating that they have been together for nine years.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian team clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy.

Coming to the match, a swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match in the final for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums.

Also read: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina shake their legs together at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding in Mussoorie (WATCH)

Kiwis opener Rachin Ravindra claimed the Golden Bat for most runs and 'Player of the Tournament' for his scintillating performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In four matches, Rachin made 263 runs at an average of 65.75, with a strike rate of 106.47, with two centuries- against Bangladesh in the league stage and South Africa in the semifinal. He also picked up three crucial wickets across these matches. In the final, he made a quickfire 37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six that gave his team a fine start.

New Zealand right-arm seamer Matt Henry finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, which took place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Henry finished the tournament with a total of 10 wickets in the four matches at an average of 16.70 with one fifer against India in the group stage.

Latest Videos