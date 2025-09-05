Sachin Tendulkar thanks his father Ramesh, coach Ramakant Achrekar, and brother Ajit for guiding him in cricket, crediting them for shaping his legendary career—from starting with “a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands.

India's legendary batting stalwart, Sachin Tendulkar, remains grateful to his "three guiding hands," who played a pivotal role in his pioneering career from the outset.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, 'Master Blaster' expressed gratitude towards his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, his first coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, and brother Ajit for guiding him during his journey.

"The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay," Sachin wrote on X on Friday.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sachin's father passed away more than 26 years ago when he was 26 years old. He often shares posts about his father recalling the moment he shared with him. His coach, Achrekar, passed away at the age of 87 on January 2, 2019. Sachin refined his technique under Achrekar and took the steps towards becoming one of the all-time greats.

Archekar and Ajit behind Tendulkar's rise

In 1990, Achrekar was given the Dronacharya Award for his contribution to the sport as a coach. He also received the Padma Shri Award in 2010, one of the country's highest civilian awards.

Sachin has often thanked his elder brother, Ajit, for the invaluable role he played in the early moments of his journey with his massive support and guidance.

Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious career

During his decorated career, Sachin amassed 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52. Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.