The Task Force on Unified Framework for Development of Coaching Ecosystem in India has recommended the creation of a unified national framework for coach education and accreditation. Its report to the Ministry calls for standardised coaching curricula, a tiered national coaching pathway from grassroots to elite levels, practice-oriented training, mandatory licensing, and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for coaches. The recommendations also include integration with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, performance-based evaluations, incentive structures, and measures to strengthen ethics, safety, and inclusivity in coaching. These reforms are intended for uniform implementation across all states, including Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, according to a PIB release.

National Coach Accreditation Board Proposed

The Task Force has recommended establishing a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) as an apex authority responsible for setting national standards for coach education and accreditation, approving and monitoring coaching pathways, accrediting coach education institutions, designing a unified core curriculum across sports, overseeing licensing and renewal of coaches, and ensuring quality assurance and alignment with NSQF and NEP 2020.

Structured National Coaching Pathway

The Task Force has recommended implementing a structured, tiered national coaching pathway covering Grassroots, Intermediate, Elite, and National Team coaches across the country, including in Telangana. The pathway also integrates community coaches and Physical Education (PE) teachers as feeder streams. Measures proposed include clearly defined entry and progression criteria at each level; a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) mechanism to facilitate transition of former elite athletes into coaching; bridge programmes to enable PE teachers to upskill without disrupting school responsibilities; and a five-star performance rating system linked to athlete development outcomes, advanced certifications and mentorship, which would provide access to higher-level assignments and incentives.

Phased Implementation

Implementation of the Task Force recommendations is in a phased manner. Initial steps, such as establishing NCAB and finalising the unified curriculum, are envisaged in the short term, followed by the rollout of licensing and tiered pathways. This information was given by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)