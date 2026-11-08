Indian wrestler Taniya has made history by winning the country's first-ever Youth Olympics medal in wrestling, claiming a silver in the 75kg category at the 2026 Dakar Games as part of India's ongoing success at the multi-sport event.

Indian Wrestler Taniya Claims Historic Silver Medal

Indian wrestler Taniya continued the country's fine run at Youth Olympics 2026 in Dakar, securing country's first-ever medal in youth wrestling with a 75 kg silver medal at Dakar, Senegal. The Indian wrestler lost 2-1 to China's Min Zhao, the 2025 U17 world wrestling champion in the 69-kg category, in the gold medal match at the Saly Beach West venue, as per Olympics.com. Taniya outclassed USA’s Matilda Hruby 3-1 in the semi-finals to secure her gold medal clash.

Debut of Beach Wrestling

The sport of beach wrestling made its debut at the Youth Olympics this year. Taniya was on a medal-winning streak prior to the event, having won bronze in the women's freestyle 69kg category at the U17 World Wrestling Championships 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and silver at the U17 Asian Championships earlier this year.

India's Medal Tally at Dakar 2026

This is the country's seventh medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics, including three silver medals and four bronze medals. Silver medals also came from Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada in women's 63 kg judo and Tanvi Patri in badminton. Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged two bronze medals in women's 100 m and 200 m freestyle swimming events, while Tirthank Pegu secured a bronze medal in men's 200 m butterfly. Desinghu became the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Youth Olympics event, while Pegu captured India's first-ever male swimming medal at the event. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu also bagged a bronze medal in the women's changquan combined wushu event. Now, India has a total of 30 medals in their entire Youth Olympics history, including three golds, 19 silver medals and eight bronze medals across four editions.