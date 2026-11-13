Arunachal Pradesh hosts the Adventure at Mechukha 2026, a high-stakes ARWS qualifier. Elite global teams will navigate 400km of rugged Himalayan terrain in this prestigious event designed to showcase India's adventure sports infrastructure.

Adventure at Mechukha 2026 Prepares for Epic Race in Arunachal Region

As anticipation mounts across the global adventure racing community, final preparations are underway for Adventure@Mechukha 2026, taking place from November 14 to 23, 2026. Staged in Arunachal Pradesh, this landmark event is Asia’s sole ARWS Qualifier for the 2027 AR World Championship in Croatia, according to a press release from ARWS.

Co-organised by India's premier adventure racing company, NthAdventure, with Race Directors Sayeesha Kirani and Ajita Madan, and working alongside International Race Directors Heidi Muller (ARWS CEO) and Stephan Muller, the event is a partnership with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. They have prepared a race which will test elite national and international teams against the varied and unforgiving terrain of the Eastern Himalayas. Situated 6,000 feet above sea level in the Shi-Yomi district, Mechukha—a valley located 29 kilometres from the Indo-Tibet China border—is preparing to welcome participating teams at the finish line.