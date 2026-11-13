Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj unveiled the trophy for the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026. The tournament, featuring 17 teams from 10 nations, takes place on November 14-15 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar Unveils Trophy For Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): The official trophy of the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026 was unveiled on Friday by Suryabanshi Suraj, the Sports Minister, Government of Odisha, ahead of the two-day international competition scheduled for 14–15 November at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The tournament will bring together 17 teams from 10 nations across Asia, with 10 teams competing in the men’s competition and seven in the women’s competition. The participating nations are India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Jordan, according to a press release from ARE U20 Sevens.

Statements from Officials

Suryabanshi Suraj, Sports & Youth Services Minister, Government of Odisha, said, “Odisha is delighted to host the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026 in Bhubaneswar. Our continued investment in sporting infrastructure and commitment to hosting major competitions reflect our ambition to create opportunities for athletes at every level. We are equally focused on identifying talent at the grassroots, nurturing young athletes and providing them with the right training and support to excel at national and international levels. We warmly welcome all participating teams and officials to Odisha and wish them an exciting and memorable championship.”

Gerald Prabhu, Executive Committee Member, Asia Rugby and Secretary General, Rugby India, said, “Hosting international competitions such as the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens is important for the continued growth of rugby in India. It brings high-quality competition to our home soil, gives Indian players the opportunity to test themselves against strong international opposition and inspires more young people to take up the sport. With international rugby returning to Odisha after eight years, this championship is also an opportunity to build on the state's growing association with rugby. We are grateful to the Government of Odisha, the Department of Sports & Youth Services, Asia Rugby and Odisha Rugby Football Association for their support in making this event possible.”

Benjamin van Rooyen, CEO, Asia Rugby, said, “India is steadily strengthening its position as an emerging rugby nation in Asia, with growing participation, development initiatives and an increasing presence on the international stage. Hosting the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026 further reinforces this progress and provides an important platform for the next generation of Indian players to compete against the best age-grade teams in the region. Odisha, with its excellent sporting infrastructure and experience in hosting major international events, provides a fitting setting for this competition. Asia Rugby truly appreciates the efforts of Rugby India in making this event in India possible, along with the support of the Government of Odisha and all stakeholders involved.”

Competition format and pools

The men’s competition features 10 teams divided into two pools, while the women’s competition features seven teams across two pools.

Men’s Competition

Group A: Hong Kong China, India, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

Group B: Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Jordan.

Women’s Competition

Group C: Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Thailand.

Group D: India, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Nepal.

International Rugby returns to Odisha

The Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026 marks the return of international rugby to Bhubaneswar after eight years. The city last hosted an international rugby event in 2018. Odisha has continued to strengthen its association with rugby through the hosting of several national-level competitions in 2026, including the Sub-Junior National Rugby Sevens Championship, the National Rugby 15s Championship and the ASMITA National League. The state has also contributed five players to India’s women’s rugby squad at the Asian Games.

The championship follows India’s hosting of the India-New Zealand U20 Rugby Series in Rajgir, Bihar, in October 2026, marking the country’s second successive international U20 rugby event. With the trophy unveiled and final preparations in place, Bhubaneswar is set to welcome teams from across Asia for two days of exciting and action-packed international rugby at the iconic Kalinga Stadium on 14 and 15 November.