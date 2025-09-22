Barcelona secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Getafe, with Ferran Torres scoring a brace and Dani Olmo adding another to continue their winning streak.

Barcelona extended their winning streak to three matches with a commanding 3-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday night. A first-half brace from Ferran Torres and a composed finish from Dani Olmo after the break ensured Hansi Flick’s side tightened the chase on leaders Real Madrid, remaining just two points behind. Here are the main takeaways from the Catalans’ triumph.

Torres steps into Lewandowski’s shoes

While Robert Lewandowski started alongside Ferran Torres in attack, it was the Spaniard who seized the spotlight with two decisive goals. Torres once again demonstrated his ability to lead the line on his own, and his performance hinted at a possible shift in attacking dynamics where the Polish veteran may begin to take a secondary role.

The 27-year-old struck first after cleverly positioning himself to meet Dani Olmo’s audacious back-heel pass, finishing with precision. His second arrived through a composed one-on-one effort against the goalkeeper, showcasing the deadly calm that has now become familiar.

Torres revitalized his career last season under Flick with a return of 19 goals and seven assists across competitions, silencing doubts about his place in the squad. This year, he has picked up exactly where he left off—already scoring four times in five La Liga appearances, a tally second only to Kylian Mbappé. With Lewandowski’s fitness increasingly fragile and the club scouring options for a successor, Torres himself may represent the solution Barcelona have been searching for.

Olmo responds in style

Dani Olmo reminded fans of his quality after coming under fire for his costly miss against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month. Against a notoriously deep-lying Getafe defense, the Spaniard’s movement and technical flair proved priceless.

His audacious backheel flick to release Torres for the opener drew deserved admiration, while his own goal came from a perfectly timed late run to meet Marcus Rashford’s cut-back. A constant threat between the lines, Olmo provided the spark needed to dismantle Getafe’s compact shape.

Pedri and Rashford add another spark

Pedri’s rich vein of form continued as he dictated proceedings with signature grace and precision. Coming off a midweek Champions League masterclass against Newcastle, the midfield maestro once again pulled strings with immaculate passing and chance creation, fashioning four significant opportunities that Getafe failed to contain.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, made an impact despite being benched for disciplinary reasons after reportedly arriving late to training. Introduced in the second half, the Manchester United loanee wasted no time in showcasing both pace and intelligence. Aside from assisting Olmo’s strike, he stretched Getafe’s defense with runs in behind and proved versatile enough to trouble them from the right flank. His growing confidence after a difficult adaptation phase is beginning to shine through, a timely boost for Flick ahead of a packed fixture list.

Fermin Lopez injury mars the night

The only sour note for Barcelona was an injury scare to Fermin Lopez. After an energetic cameo off the bench, the young midfielder appeared to suffer a groin issue right at the final whistle.

He required on-field treatment and was visibly emotional as he made his way into the tunnel, raising concerns among fans and teammates alike. Given his excellent start to the season, any extended absence would be a significant setback for the Catalan side.