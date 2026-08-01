Tanvi Sharma reached the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 after beating fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun. She will face sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh. In contrast, India's HS Prannoy suffered a second-round exit from the tournament.

Tanvi Sharma storms into Taipei Open final

Tanvi Sharma reached the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 after beating fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-11 in the semifinals on Saturday. With this victory Tanvi, World Junior Championships Silver medallist marks her final appearance for the second time at a BWF World Tour Super 300 event after her runner-up finish at the US Open in 2025.

She will face sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in the title clash. Tanvi holds a 1-0 head-to-head record against the Vietnamese, having beaten her at the US Open 2025, according to a release. Nguyen booked her place in the final after defeating Unnati Hooda 21-15, 21-18 in the other semifinal.

HS Prannoy's poor run continues with early exit

Meanwhile, India's HS Prannoy suffered a second-round exit at the Taipei Open 2026 badminton tournament on Thursday while Unnati Hooda and three other Indian shuttlers progressed to the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 300 event, according to Olympics.com.

Prannoy went down 21-9, 21-19 to Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan in 39 minutes. The world No. 38 struggled in the opening game and, despite improving in the second, failed to push the match into a decider. The loss extends a difficult 2026 BWF World Tour campaign for Prannoy, who is yet to move beyond the second round in any tournament this year.

Gunawan, who had defeated India's Mithun Manjunath in the opening round, has now eliminated two Indian players in successive rounds. Notably, HS Prannoy had also suffered a first-round exit in the China Open 2026 at Changzhou, China earlier in the month. At the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Prannoy went down 21-10, 21-14 to Malaysia's world No. 27 Leong Jun Hao in the men's singles opening round. (ANI)