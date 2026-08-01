After securing a silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh is now focused on the 5,000m race. He credits his process-driven mindset and support from the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Fresh off winning silver in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh is already focused on his next challenge - the 5,000m. While the victory has added to his confidence, the national record holder is approaching the upcoming race with the same calm and process-driven mindset that has defined his rise on the international stage, according to a press release. Supported by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Gulveer has benefitted from a high-performance support system that allows him to focus on every aspect of his preparation - from training and recovery to strength and conditioning - as he readies himself for another medal opportunity.

Reflecting on the task ahead, Gulveer said, "Every race is different, so I don't want to think too much about what has already happened. Winning the silver in the 10,000m is definitely satisfying and gives me confidence, but once I step onto the track for the 5,000m, it's a completely new race. I'll recover well, prepare with my coach, and focus on executing the race the best I can. The goal is to stay consistent and give my best again."

A Disciplined Approach to Success

Known for his disciplined approach to training, Gulveer believes that success comes from staying committed to the process rather than chasing results. "Every year my aim is simply to improve a little more. I don't think too much about results because they come only if the preparation is good. Winning a Commonwealth Games silver is a nice result, but for me the important thing is that the progress is continuing. I'm fortunate to have the support of the Inspire Institute of Sport and the Athletics Federation of India. They've created an environment where I can focus completely on training and recovery, while my coaches help me keep improving in the small details that make a difference. I'll keep working in the same way and look to get better," Singh said in a release.

The 26-year-old also acknowledged the role of the support system around him in helping him prepare for competition at the highest level. "At this level, it's often the small things that make the biggest difference. Having the right people around you, from coaches to physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts and recovery staff, allows you to focus completely on your training. When those details are taken care of consistently, it helps you perform better on race day," he said.

With one medal already secured, Gulveer will now turn his attention to the men's 5,000m, where he will look to build on his momentum. As he prepares for his next outing, the focus remains unchanged-trusting the process, executing the race plan, and continuing the steady progress that has established him as one of India's leading distance runners. (ANI)