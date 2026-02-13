Ex-Sri Lanka skipper Chamara Kapugedera stated that Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup victory over Australia wasn't a shock, attributing it to their consistent T20 performance and the unpredictable nature of the tournament where any team can cause an upset.

Zimbabwe's win 'no surprise'

Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest upset of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating mighty Australia by 23 runs in match 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

"Australia were the favourites, but Zimbabwe have been playing really good T20 cricket for the past couple of years. So, I think it was not a big surprise. Zimbabwe do play really good T20 cricket. So, anything can happen in this World Cup, as we can see from the few games played: Nepal almost beat England. So, anyone can beat any team on their day. There won't be any surprises," Kapugedera told ANI.

This is the second time that the African nation has beaten Australia in a T20 World Cup match. The first was when Australia lost their group stage match against Zimbabwe in the 2007 edition.

After this win, Zimbabwe have moved into second place in Group B, while Australia slipped down to third place with only one win. Sri Lanka are at the top with a couple of wins. Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in their next group-stage match on Tuesday, while Australia will face Sri Lanka on Monday.

Kapugedera on Sri Lanka co-hosting T20 World Cup

Kapugedera lauded Sri Lanka for co-hosting the T20 World Cup with defending champions India, saying, "It's great that we get to host another World Cup after 14 years."

"The last time was 2012. Sri Lanka was waiting for one of these opportunities," he added. (ANI)