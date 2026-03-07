Former spinner Amit Mishra responds to Mitchell Santner's 'breaking hearts' jibe ahead of the T20 WC final, calling India the stronger team but warning against overconfidence. He stresses the need for good planning against the 'fighting' Kiwis.

Former India spinner Amit Mishra on Saturday downplayed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's comment about "breaking some hearts" by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, saying the defending champions will stay focused on their strengths, ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the pre-match press conference, Santner stated that New Zealand would not hesitate to spoil the home team's celebrations if given the opportunity. "I don't mind winning the trophy. But we have been very consistent. I don't mind breaking a few hearts and winning the trophy."

'Our team is much better': Mishra responds

Responding to Santner's remark about "breaking some hearts by winning the trophy," the former Indian cricketer said that New Zealand are fighters, slightly better in the field, and require good planning "Look, they will definitely say it; their saying makes no difference. We know our team, how strong our team is; it's much better than theirs. Yes, but one very good thing about them is that they are fighters, and in the field, they are slightly better than us. We just need to stay confident, not overconfident. With good planning, especially against their spinners and fast bowlers, how to bowl--as I said, Varun Chakravarthy, if it is a bit of a batting wicket, then vary the pace a bit," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra emphasised India's team strength and cautioned against underestimating the Kiwis, who have reached the final by defeating big teams. "India will have to come up with a good plan against them. And they shouldn't be taken lightly because they have reached the finals by defeating so many big teams. I won't say they are a weak team; they are a fighting team, a good team, that's why they have reached the finals. So, don't take them lightly, take confidence, and we should come with good planning," he added.

Mishra's advice for Indian spinners

Mishra also shared his insights on how India's spin attack can put pressure on New Zealand batters, who are known for playing spin well. Mishra stressed patience and precision as the key to success. "Try not to bowl loose balls to them, don't try too much. Let them try, don't try yourselves, because dot balls will put pressure on them and make them make mistakes. If a good ball of yours is falling, then try to repeat it. Don't run to take more wickets, and don't try too much in bowling unless needed. The more pressure you build, the fewer boundaries they will get, and that will be better for the team," Mishra explained.

Tackling Mitchell Santner

Mishra also shared tips on tackling Santner, known for consistent performances against India, suggesting a measured approach. Mishra highlighted Santner's strengths and suggested a measured approach. "If I have seen any of his bowling, he doesn't try too much. He stays on his strength, tries to make the other batsman make a mistake. If he is bowling a good ball, don't overreact much. Take singles, doubles, play in gaps. Then he will try, will go slightly to take his wicket, and then you can get a loose bowling there," he said.

In 26 T20I matches against India, the all-rounder has scalped 23 wickets at an economy of 7.77. Overall, Santner has scalped 63 wickets in 55 outings across all formats at a brilliant economy of 4.71. He added that Santner's experience should not intimidate Indian players. "Even if you give Santner 30 runs, I have no problem because he is such a bowler, he has experience, has been playing in India for many years, including IPL, and has played series before this too. He knows how Indian players play, so use the same tactics with him," Mishra added. (ANI)