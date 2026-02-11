Marcus Stoinis (45), Josh Inglis (37), and Matt Renshaw (37) were instrumental as Australia posted 182/6 against Ireland in the T20 World Cup. Travis Head captained the side in the absence of the injured Mitchell Marsh.

Marcus Stoinis's resilient innings, with vital contributions from Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw, powered Australia to 182/6 in match number 14 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 against Ireland. Stoinis was the top scorer for his side with 45 off 29 balls, while Inglis and Renshaw made a decent 37 each. Aussies won the toss and opted to bat.

Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out with Injury

Mitchell Marsh, who was set to lead the team, missed the game after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week. The injury has caused internal testicular bleeding, and Marsh will require rest and rehabilitation before returning to the field. Travis Head led the team in is absences.

Australia's Innings

Early Setback and Powerplay Surge

Head and Josh Inglis opened the innings for Australia. Head got run out in the second over at the score of six runs after hitting a boundary in the first over, where he was also dropped at point by Calitz on the fifth ball.

Inglis and Cameron Green picked up the pace, with both hammering the Irish bowlers all over the park. Green got a quick start of 21 runs in 11 balls, but couldn't convert it into a big score as he was dismissed on the last ball of the fifth over by Mark Adair at mid-wicket. Inglis continued to play aggressively, with Australia ending the powerplay at the score of 64 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Middle-Overs Stumble

In the next over after the drinks break at the end of powerplay, Inglis was dismissed for 37 runs in 17 balls by George Dockrell after hitting him for a four a ball before that. Glenn Maxwell, who has a knack for crucial knocks in ICC events, was sent to pavillion for a single-digit score of nine runs by Harry Tector.

Stoinis-Renshaw Partnership Rebuilds

Matt Renshaw, who came to bat at number four, carried the innings forward along with Marcus Stoinis after losing three wickets for 32 runs. The pair contributed 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Renshaw was dismissed at the score of 37 runs on 33 balls.

Stoinis Anchors Australia to 182

Stoinis was the highest run scorer from the Australian side, scoring 45 runs of 29 balls, including two fours and a six. He was brilliant at running between the wickets, scoring 31 runs with singles and doubles. Australia ended the innings at 182 for 6 in 20 overs.