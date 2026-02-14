Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha hopes Indian opener Abhishek Sharma recovers from a stomach infection to play in the T20 WC clash, stating his side wants to face India's "best team". Sharma's participation remains uncertain.

Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against India, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has hoped that Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is recovering well and will play tomorrow's marquee clash as his side wants to play against the "best team" of the Men in Blue.

Abhishek, who scored a golden duck in the campaign opener against the USA, missed the Delhi clash against Namibia following hospitalisation due to a stomach infection. While he has been discharged, there is still no clarity if he will play against Pakistan or not.

'Hope He Plays Tomorrow': Pak Skipper

"I really hope - we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have, and I really hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow," said Agha during the pre-match presser.

Abhishek Sharma's T20I Career

Abhishek, who made his T20 debut after India's 2024 World Cup title, has scored 1,297 runs in 38 matches and 37 innings at an average of 37.05 and a strike rate of 194.74, with two centuries and eight fifties and a best score of 135. He entered this year's T20 WC as the world's top-ranked T20I batter. In three matches against Pakistan, he has made 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 189.65, with a best score of 74.

Official Update on Opener's Health

Following the toss against Namibia yesterday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said Abhishek "is still not fine" and "will miss a game or two."

The Indian opener was hospitalised due to a stomach infection, according to a BCCI source. The southpaw was not looking well during the team dinner at the head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence on Sunday, and was the first to leave the place. (ANI)